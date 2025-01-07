Initially, Allu Arjun was scheduled to visit the hospital on January 5, but the plans were later canceled. The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice, urging Arjun to keep his visit confidential.

Actor Allu Arjun visited KIMS Hospital in Begumpet, Hyderabad, on Tuesday to meet Sri Teja, a young boy seriously injured in a stampede during the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The child is receiving treatment after the tragic incident that took place at the Sandhya Theatre.

Allu Arjun Visits Hospital

Videos and photos of Allu Arjun’s hospital visit quickly spread across social media. In one clip, Arjun was seen arriving at the hospital in a green sweater and black pants, accompanied by his team. During his visit, Telangana State Film Development Corporation (FDC) Chairman Dil Raju was also present, and additional security measures were put in place at the hospital.

The SHO of Ramgopalpet Police Station had issued a notice, urging Arjun to keep his visit confidential in order to maintain public order around the hospital. The police assured that proper arrangements would be made for his visit.

BREAKING: Allu Arjun finally visits Pushpa 2⃣ Sandhya theatre stampede victim Sri Tej at KIMS Hospital.🏥 pic.twitter.com/Sy99y6q558 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) January 7, 2025

What Allu Arjun Said About The Victim

The actor had previously expressed his concern for Sri Teja, who was under constant medical care following the incident. Allu Arjun had wished the child a speedy recovery and expressed his eagerness to meet him and his family, but he was advised against doing so at that time due to ongoing legal proceedings.

As of December 24, 2024, Sri Teja showed signs of improvement, reportedly responding for the first time after being unresponsive for 20 days. His father, Bhaskar, expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the support from Allu Arjun and the Telangana government, which had been instrumental in the child’s recovery.

About Sandhya Theatre Stampede

The stampede occurred on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, as large crowds gathered to see Allu Arjun at the Pushpa 2 premiere. Tragically, a woman named Revathi lost her life, and her eight-year-old son sustained serious injuries.

Following the incident, a case was filed against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management by the deceased woman’s family.

The charges were registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Allu Arjun was arrested on December 13, 2024, but the Telangana High Court granted him interim bail the next day. He was later granted regular bail by a city court on January 3, 2025, and was added as accused No. 11 in the case.