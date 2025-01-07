Home
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Ajith Kumar encountered a car accident during his race training in Dubai. A viral video shows the actor unharmed after the mishap. Despite the crash, he continues his preparation for the Michelin 24H Dubai, scheduled for January 12-13, 2025.

Video Viral | Actor Ajith Kumar Met With Accident While Practicing For Dubai 24H Race

Ajith Kumar, widely known for his passion for motorsports, was involved in a car accident during a training session in Dubai. The incident occurred while the actor was preparing for the prestigious Michelin 24H Dubai race. However, despite the alarming nature of the crash, a viral video of the incident confirms that the actor walked away from the mishap unscathed. Fans, initially shocked by the news, were relieved to learn that Ajith had not sustained any injuries.

The crash took place while Ajith was practicing for his upcoming race, marking his debut in the Michelin 24H SERIES. His fans continue to express admiration for his dedication to motorsport, which runs parallel to his successful career in the film industry. Ajith’s ability to balance both his acting career and his love for racing is an inspiration to many, showcasing his unwavering commitment to pursuing his passions.

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS VIDEO:

Ajith Kumar is set to compete in the Porsche 992 class of the 24H Dubai 2025, alongside his teammates Mathieu Detry, Fabian Duffieux, and Cameron McLeod. His racing team, Ajith Kumar Racing, is making its competitive debut in this event, and the race will mark the beginning of a significant endurance campaign for the team.

This crash, however, did not stop Ajith from pushing forward. His team had earlier shared videos and photos of Ajith preparing for the race, and he remains focused on his goal to make an impact on the international racing scene.

Ahead of his trip to Dubai, Ajith bid an emotional farewell to his family at the Chennai airport, sharing heartfelt moments with them before his departure. This gesture highlighted his ability to juggle his racing dreams with his devotion to his loved ones.

Ajith is now gearing up for the 20th edition of the Michelin 24H DUBAI, where he will be competing for the first time under his newly-formed team, Ajith Kumar Racing. The race, scheduled for January 12-13, 2025, has sparked excitement among both his fans and the motorsport community. This debut is not only a significant milestone in his racing journey but also an opportunity for Ajith to make his mark on the international racing stage.

On the cinematic front, Ajith’s fans are eagerly awaiting his upcoming releases, “Vidaamuyarchi” and “Good Bad Ugly.” The actor is set to have two films hit the screens in quick succession, continuing his streak of versatile performances.

Filed under

ajith kumar Ajith Kumar Racing Dubai training racing accident

