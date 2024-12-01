Vikrant Massey Once Had To Apologize For His Controversial Tweet On Lord Ram And Goddess Sita- Here’s What Happened!

The tweet sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing Vikrant of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. In response to the backlash, the actor issued a public apology, expressing regret and clarifying his intentions.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who is best known for his performance in 12th Fail, found himself in controversy in January 2024 after an old tweet from 2018 resurfaced on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

The tweet featured a cartoon depicting a conversation between Lord Ram and Goddess Sita, addressing the Kathua and Unnao cases. In the cartoon, Goddess Sita expresses relief for being abducted by Ravan instead of Ram’s ‘bhakts.’

Vikrant Massey’s Public Apology After Massive Backlash

The tweet sparked widespread criticism, with many accusing Vikrant of disrespecting Hindu sentiments. In response to the backlash, the actor issued a public apology, expressing regret and clarifying his intentions.

He wrote, “In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign, or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also realise the distasteful nature of it.”

He added, “The same could have been said without adding the cartoon which was published in a newspaper. And I’d with utmost humility like to apologise to each and everyone who has been hurt. As you all by now know, that I hold all faiths, beliefs, and religions with the highest possible regard. We all grow up with time and reflect upon our mistakes. This was mine. Regards.”

In context to one of my Tweets way back in 2018, I’d like to say a few words: It was never my intention to hurt, malign or disrespect the Hindu community. But as I reflect in hindsight about a Tweet made in jest, I also release the distasteful nature of it. The same could… — Vikrant Massey (@VikrantMassey) February 20, 2024

Conversation with Vikrant:

Clear and loud!🔱🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/u6DRYjT1CG — ADV. ASHUTOSH J. DUBEY 🇮🇳 (@AdvAshutoshBJP) February 20, 2024

Following the controversy, Vikrant deleted the contentious tweet from his account. He also addressed the issue in a conversation with Mumbai-based advocate Ashutosh Dubey before issuing his public apology.

Is Vikrant Massey Retiring?

Vikrant Massey surprised fans and the film fraternity by announcing his retirement from acting through an emotional social media post.

Renowned for his remarkable versatility and impactful performances, Vikrant’s decision to step away from acting comes as a shock, especially during a peak phase of his flourishing career.

In his heartfelt Instagram message, Vikrant conveyed his deep appreciation for his fans’ steadfast support and revealed that after much contemplation, he has decided to pause his acting career to prioritize his personal life.

The 37-year-old actor wrote, “The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor.”

He added, “So, coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted.”

