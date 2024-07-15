Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma Attend Krishna Das Kirtan in London

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma have been enjoying their time in London recently. A video of the couple at a kirtan led by Krishna Das at Union Chapel has surfaced on social media, capturing them immersed in the spiritual atmosphere. In the footage, both Virat and Anushka are seen clapping and smiling broadly, accompanied by their daughter, Vamika.

For those unfamiliar, Krishna Das, whose original name is Jeffrey Kagel, is a disciple of Neem Karoli Baba, a revered Indian saint. Virat and Anushka are also followers of Neem Karoli Baba, having visited his ashram in Vrindavan. The video from the London kirtan was shared by a fan page dedicated to Virat Kohli, with a caption noting their attendance. Alongside the video, the fan page posted a picture featuring Virat with his daughter, Vamika. Additionally, Anushka Sharma shared a photo of Krishna Das performing on stage through her Instagram stories.

In the world of cricket, Team India recently celebrated a monumental victory by lifting the T20 World Cup trophy after defeating South Africa, marking their first win in 17 years. Anushka Sharma took to social media to praise her husband for his outstanding performance. She shared a photo of Virat holding the trophy and expressed her admiration, writing, “I love this man @virat.kohli. So grateful to call you my home – now go have a glass of sparkling water for me to celebrate this!”

Virat Kohli reciprocated the heartfelt sentiments by dedicating the win to Anushka. He posted a sun-kissed picture of the two of them smiling together, with a touching message: “None of this would remotely be possible without you my love. You keep me humble, grounded, and you always say it how it is with absolute honesty. I couldn’t be more grateful for you. This victory is as much yours as it’s mine. Thank you and I love you for being YOU.”

Virat and Anushka’s journey together began with their marriage on December 11, 2017. They are proud parents to two children, Vamika and Akaay. Anushka is gearing up for her next film, “Chakda ‘Xpress,” which is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.