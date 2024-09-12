Home
VMAs: Britney Spears Gets Disgusted By Sabrina Carpenter ‘Kissing An Alien On Stage’: That Was Weird

Britney Spears recently shared her thoughts on Sabrina Carpenter’s debut performance at the MTV Video Music Awards, admitting she found parts of it “weird.” In an Instagram video, the 42-year-old pop star said she hadn’t watched the VMAs live but had seen clips on YouTube of Carpenter’s performance of “Taste.”

Spears was particularly puzzled by a moment where Carpenter kissed an alien on stage, saying, “Why is she kissing an alien?”

Although she expressed her fondness for Carpenter, calling her “adorable” and saying she loves her “to death,” Spears still questioned the choice, adding, “I didn’t understand that part… Why didn’t she kiss a girl? That was weird.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by XILA MARIA RIVER RED (@britneyspears)

Carpenter’s performance featured several tracks from her new album, including “Espresso,” “Taste,” and “Please Please Please.” Spears’ confusion didn’t stop her from appreciating Carpenter’s red-carpet mention of her, which caught her by surprise.

“I thought it was kind of cool,” Spears admitted, noting that she sometimes forgets she’s still a big name. Reflecting on the shoutout, she added, “I’m a mom, I’m kind of old, but that was cool! Thanks, Sabrina! She made me feel cool.”

Carpenter had paid tribute to Spears by incorporating a monologue from “Oops!… I Did It Again” into her performance and recreating a moment from the 2000 music video involving an astronaut. Spears wasn’t the only music icon to receive a nod at the event, as other artists also paid homage to the legendary pop star.

