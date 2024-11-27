Home
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Was Ariana Grande Paid 15 Times More Than Cynthia Erivo For Wicked? Here’s How Much The Lead Actors Earned

Rumors of a pay disparity between Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have been debunked by Universal Studios. In an official statement, the studio confirmed that both actresses were compensated equally for their roles in the highly anticipated adaptation of the Broadway musical.

“Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet speculation. The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked,” a Universal spokesperson clarified.

This response came after online claims alleged that Grande was paid $15 million for her role as Glinda, while Erivo earned $1 million for playing Elphaba. Universal, however, did not disclose the specific amounts paid to the cast.

Grande and Erivo Earn Praise for Their Performances

Ariana Grande, a global pop icon with 376 million Instagram followers, and Cynthia Erivo, a celebrated actress with two Oscar nominations and a Tony Award, have both been lauded for their performances in Wicked.

Their star power and talent contributed significantly to the film’s success, with both actresses receiving high praise for their portrayals of the iconic characters.

Casting Choices for Wicked

Director Jon M. Chu originally considered casting unknown actors for the lead roles in the Wizard of Oz prequel. “I wanted a clean slate coming into Wicked. It’s a big enough property on its own, so I thought we could discover new talent,” Chu shared.

However, after receiving interest from established actresses and conducting auditions, Chu found that Grande and Erivo were the perfect fit for the film. “Anyone could have done these roles, but these two were meant to do it, especially at this time,” Chu explained.

Strong Bond on and off Set

While promoting the film, Grande and Erivo spoke fondly about the close friendship they formed during production. The two even commemorated their experience with matching tattoos.

“One of my most cherished parts of this experience was feeling supported and having a friend every step of the way,” Grande told The New York Times. Erivo echoed the sentiment, saying, “I’m glad it was us.”

Record-Breaking Success and Wicked Sequel Announcement

Wicked broke records for the largest opening weekend for a Broadway-to-film adaptation, debuting at No. 1 over the Thanksgiving weekend.

The sequel, Wicked: Part Two, is slated to hit theaters in November 2025, continuing the story with the star-studded cast, including Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, and more.

The film’s success and the heartfelt camaraderie between its leads have solidified Wicked as one of the most highly anticipated movie musicals of the decade.

