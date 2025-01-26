Coldplay’s performance in Ahmedabad has set a new benchmark for live entertainment in India. With thousands of fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, the concert was called the band's biggest-ever. Fans from across India joined the live-stream event on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra shared a stunning video of Coldplay’s concert in Ahmedabad, showcasing the huge turnout at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The video has taken social media by storm, capturing the enormous crowd gathered to witness the Grammy-winning British band’s performance as part of their Music of the Spheres tour. Anand Mahindra aptly described the moment: “The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment. Coldplay. Ahmedabad.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The moment when the world discovered that India is the new frontier of live entertainment… Coldplay. Ahmedabadpic.twitter.com/gLjw6VRGo4 Advertisement · Scroll to continue — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 26, 2025

The video shows thousands of fans singing along to Coldplay’s iconic song “Paradise,” and the comments section was filled with viewers marveling at the massive audience that gathered in Gujarat for this historic concert. The show was a true testament to India’s growing prominence in the global live music arena.

Coldplay themselves were visibly thrilled by the experience. Describing the performance as their “biggest ever concert,” the band shared their excitement on social media, calling it “Totally mind-blowing. Thank you Ahmedabad.” In a heartwarming moment, lead vocalist Chris Martin greeted the crowd in Gujarati, saying, “Tame logo aaje bada sundar laago cho. Hu tamare shahar ma aavyo chu. Kem cho, Ahmedabad?” which translates to “You all look beautiful today. I’ve come to your city. How are you, Ahmedabad?”

The band’s performance on Saturday was nothing short of spectacular. It was followed by an announcement that they would perform again on the same venue, with the show being live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar across India. The live stream was scheduled to begin on January 26, 2025, during Republic Day celebrations, allowing fans from cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Pune to enjoy the concert from the comfort of their homes.

As the concert continued, Chris Martin encouraged fans to experience the moment fully by keeping their phones in their pockets and raising their hands to the sky, a call to live in the present without distractions. This advice seemed to perfectly match the electrifying atmosphere of the show.

However, there were reports of a black market ticket sale for the event, which prompted heavy security measures. To ensure a smooth experience for fans, over 3,800 police personnel, including a specialized National Security Guard (NSG) team, were deployed. The venue was also equipped with more than 400 CCTV cameras to maintain round-the-clock surveillance of the stadium and its surroundings.

Coldplay’s visit to Ahmedabad marked a historic milestone for India’s live entertainment scene, and with the live stream of their concert on Disney+ Hotstar, even more fans across the country had the chance to experience this once-in-a-lifetime performance. This concert is not only a testament to Coldplay’s popularity but also signifies India’s growing influence as a key player on the global live entertainment map.

ALSO READ: Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!