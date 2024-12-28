Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Keerthy Suresh, a celebrated star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is currently in Mumbai following the theatrical release of her Bollywood debut film Baby John earlier this week.

Keerthy Suresh, a celebrated star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is currently in Mumbai following the theatrical release of her Bollywood debut film Baby John earlier this week. Known for her powerful performances, Keerthy is now capturing the attention of Hindi-speaking audiences. However, during a recent outing in Mumbai, she had an unexpected interaction with the paparazzi, which led to her stepping in to clear up some confusion.

A Chic Post-Christmas Outing

On Thursday night, Keerthy was spotted in Mumbai stepping out after the Christmas celebrations, dressed in a chic denim dress. As she posed for photographers outside a venue, the paparazzi tried to get her attention by calling out her name. However, in their excitement, they mistakenly referred to her as Kriti, possibly confusing her with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Keerthy, quick to correct them, calmly addressed the error, saying, “Kriti nahi Keerthy.” Her response, though composed, revealed a touch of annoyance at the mistake.

Paparazzi Remarks and Keerthy’s Response

Things took an even more awkward turn when one of the photographers referred to her as “Dosa,” a popular South Indian dish. This remark appeared to irritate Keerthy, but she handled the situation with poise. Responding sharply yet with grace, she said, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai” (I’m not Keerthy dosa but Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa).

Her quick and witty reply not only set the record straight but also demonstrated her ability to stay composed under pressure. The remark, though lighthearted, certainly drew attention to the cultural nuances often faced by South Indian stars in Bollywood.

Keerthy’s Bollywood Debut in Baby John

Baby John, directed by Kalees, marks Keerthy Suresh’s entry into Bollywood. The film, which features popular actors Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, has been generating buzz since its release. Although this is Keerthy’s first Hindi film, she is already an established name in the South Indian film industry, known for her stellar performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Keerthy’s portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in the biographical drama Mahanati (2018) earned her widespread acclaim, including the National Award for Best Actress. This recognition solidified her place as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema.

A New Chapter in Keerthy’s Personal Life

In addition to her successful career, Keerthy has recently entered a new chapter in her personal life. On December 12, she married her longtime partner Antony in a traditional South Indian wedding held in Goa. The intimate ceremony was widely shared on social media, with photos and videos from the event quickly going viral.