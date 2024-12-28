Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, December 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Keerthy Suresh, a celebrated star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is currently in Mumbai following the theatrical release of her Bollywood debut film Baby John earlier this week.

Watch: Keerthy Suresh Snaps At Paparazzi For Calling Her ‘Dosa’

Keerthy Suresh, a celebrated star in Tamil and Telugu cinema, is currently in Mumbai following the theatrical release of her Bollywood debut film Baby John earlier this week. Known for her powerful performances, Keerthy is now capturing the attention of Hindi-speaking audiences. However, during a recent outing in Mumbai, she had an unexpected interaction with the paparazzi, which led to her stepping in to clear up some confusion.

A Chic Post-Christmas Outing

On Thursday night, Keerthy was spotted in Mumbai stepping out after the Christmas celebrations, dressed in a chic denim dress. As she posed for photographers outside a venue, the paparazzi tried to get her attention by calling out her name. However, in their excitement, they mistakenly referred to her as Kriti, possibly confusing her with Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon.

Keerthy, quick to correct them, calmly addressed the error, saying, “Kriti nahi Keerthy.” Her response, though composed, revealed a touch of annoyance at the mistake.

Paparazzi Remarks and Keerthy’s Response

Things took an even more awkward turn when one of the photographers referred to her as “Dosa,” a popular South Indian dish. This remark appeared to irritate Keerthy, but she handled the situation with poise. Responding sharply yet with grace, she said, “Keerthy dosa nahi, Keerthy Suresh. Aur dosa mujhe pasand hai” (I’m not Keerthy dosa but Keerthy Suresh. But I like dosa).

Watch Video Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peepingmoon (@peepingmoonofficial)

Her quick and witty reply not only set the record straight but also demonstrated her ability to stay composed under pressure. The remark, though lighthearted, certainly drew attention to the cultural nuances often faced by South Indian stars in Bollywood.

Keerthy’s Bollywood Debut in Baby John

Baby John, directed by Kalees, marks Keerthy Suresh’s entry into Bollywood. The film, which features popular actors Varun Dhawan, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Jackie Shroff, has been generating buzz since its release. Although this is Keerthy’s first Hindi film, she is already an established name in the South Indian film industry, known for her stellar performances in Tamil and Telugu cinema.

Keerthy’s portrayal of the legendary actress Savitri in the biographical drama Mahanati (2018) earned her widespread acclaim, including the National Award for Best Actress. This recognition solidified her place as one of the leading actresses in Indian cinema.

A New Chapter in Keerthy’s Personal Life

In addition to her successful career, Keerthy has recently entered a new chapter in her personal life. On December 12, she married her longtime partner Antony in a traditional South Indian wedding held in Goa. The intimate ceremony was widely shared on social media, with photos and videos from the event quickly going viral.

Read MoreMassive Fire Engulfs Scrap And Plastic Godowns In Kurla, Mumbai; No Casualties Reported

Filed under

bollywood Keerthy Suresh

Advertisement

Also Read

15 Convicted Men Challenge Verdicts in High-Profile Gisèle Pelicot Rape Case Appeal

15 Convicted Men Challenge Verdicts in High-Profile Gisèle Pelicot Rape Case Appeal

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

California Scores Big: $1.22 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot Winner Announced

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Ex-BCCI Selector Reflects On Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Journey, ‘I Immediately Saw His Potential’

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Bharat Pulse Survey: Who Is Better Friend Of India?

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral Video Claims as ‘Misleading’

Did An MP Man Really Travel 290 Km Clinging Under a Train? PIB Debunks Viral...

Entertainment

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Marathi Actress Urmila Kothare’s Car Accident in Kandivali Kills One Laborer, Injures Another

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To Retire

Sikandar Much-Delayed Teaser Finally Releases: Salman Khan Fans Dub It As Disaster, Request Him To

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But This Is What Stopping Him

Our John Wick Is Getting Old? Keanu Reeves Wants To Do John Wick 5 But

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Imtiaz Ali Addresses Bollywood’s Sequel Trend; Stresses the Importance of Good Filmmaking

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Squid Game: Who All Die A Terrible Death In Season 2? Everything Revealed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Chilling Out: How Antarctica Became A Top Vacation Destination

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your Vacation Abroad

Planning Your First International Trip in 2025? Here’s A Guide To Help You Plan Your

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

FDA Proposes New Regulations To Ensure Cosmetics Are Free From Asbestos Contamination

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox