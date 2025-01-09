Home
Thursday, January 9, 2025
Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

Netflix's documentary The Roshans unveils the legacy of the Roshan family, featuring Hrithik Roshan, his father Rakesh Roshan, and grandfather Roshan Lal Nagrath. The documentary explores their musical and cinematic journey, with cameos from stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra.

Watch The Roshans Trailer: Uncover The Story Behind Hrithik’s Surname Change From Nagrath To Roshan

A day before Hrithik Roshan’s 51st birthday, Netflix released the much-anticipated trailer for the documentary The Roshans in Mumbai. The documentary delves deep into the legacy of the Roshan family, tracing their journey from the genius of Roshan Lal Nagrath, the legendary composer, to his son Rakesh Roshan, and then to the acclaimed actor and filmmaker Rakesh’s son, Hrithik Roshan.

The 3-minute trailer opens with Hrithik Roshan playing a cassette featuring his grandfather’s voice. Beaming with pride, Hrithik shares, “That’s my grandfather’s voice. His full name was Roshan Lal Nagrath. It’s a very interesting story how our surname went from Nagrath to Roshan.” The trailer gives a personal insight into the Roshan family’s fascinating transformation and their immense contributions to the world of music and cinema.

As the trailer progresses, it highlights the legacy passed down through generations. From the roots of music laid by Roshan Lal Nagrath to Rakesh Roshan’s successful filmmaking career and Hrithik’s rise to fame as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars, the documentary promises an inspiring journey of family success. However, the story isn’t just about the heights of success but also the challenges and hardships faced along the way. One of the most gripping moments in the trailer is when it touches upon the harrowing incident in 2000 when Rakesh Roshan was shot at by gangsters near his office in Santacruz, Mumbai.

The Roshans features an impressive line-up of star-studded cameos, with iconic names like Asha Bhosle, Shatrughan Sinha, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Anu Malik, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prem Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, and Ranbir Kapoor. These figures share their views and experiences of the Roshan family, adding more depth to the documentary’s narrative.

Netflix officially announced the project through an Instagram post in December, where they shared the exciting news with fans. The post reads, “A profound journey through legacy and love with the family that brought music, magic, and unforgettable moments to Hindi cinema. Watch The Roshans, coming soon, only on Netflix.” The documentary is set to release on January 17, 2025, offering a never-before-seen look at the lives of one of Bollywood’s most influential families.

The Roshans is produced by Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan, with the streaming giant set to bring this heartfelt tribute to one of the most influential legacies in Indian cinema to audiences worldwide.

