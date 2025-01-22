Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and is revered as one of India’s most courageous and patriotic leaders.

What Does Chhaava Mean? Vicky Kaushal’s New Movie Trailer Will Give You The Goosebumps

The highly awaited trailer for Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has finally been released. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful portrayal of the Maratha king, exuding bravery, wisdom, and determination as he battles against the Mughal forces. Rashmika Mandanna, who takes on the role of Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, leaves a lasting impression with her compelling performance.

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and is revered as one of India’s most courageous and patriotic leaders.

Born on May 14, 1657, Sambhaji is remembered for his fearless spirit, exceptional military strategy, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of the Maratha Empire from foreign invaders and internal threats.

What Does Chhaava Mean?

The word Chhaava has multiple meanings in Marathi, depending on the context:

Cub or Offspring: In its most literal sense, Chhaava refers to a young one of an animal, like a lion or tiger cub. Symbolically, it can represent someone who is courageous, strong, and full of potential, much like the offspring of a powerful predator.

Warrior or Braveheart: Chhaava is often used as a term of endearment or respect for a young, valiant individual, particularly someone who embodies bravery and leadership qualities. It is used to signify someone who carries forward the legacy of greatness.

In the context of the movie Chhaava, it likely represents Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as a fierce and courageous warrior, emphasizing his legacy as the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his heroic qualities.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

Filed under

Chhaava rashmika mandanana Vicky Kaushal

Advertisement

Advertisement

Also Read

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With...

Disagreements Emerges In NDA Over UGC’s New Rules On University Appointment; JD(U) Opposes, TDP And LJP Remains Neutral

Disagreements Emerges In NDA Over UGC’s New Rules On University Appointment; JD(U) Opposes, TDP And...

Gaganyaan G1 On The Move: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Advances

Gaganyaan G1 On The Move: India’s Human Spaceflight Mission Advances

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against...

Two More Maoist Bodies Recovered In Chhattisgarh Operation: Police

Two More Maoist Bodies Recovered In Chhattisgarh Operation: Police

Entertainment

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With New Ambitious Project Syndicate

Ram Gopal Varma All Set To Explore The Rise Of A Terrifying Criminal Organization With

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against Blake Lively?

Will This Unseen Footage Shared By Justin Baldoni Prove To Be A Game Changer Against

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, The Role Vicky Kaushal Is Playing In Chhaava?

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, The Role Vicky Kaushal Is Playing In Chhaava?

Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

Chhaava Trailer: These Five Powerful Dialogues By Vicky Kaushal Will Awaken The Warrior In You

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him To Hospital After Knife Attack?

How Much Compensation Did Saif Ali Khan Give To The Auto Driver Who Rushed Him

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox