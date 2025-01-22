Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of the legendary Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, was the second ruler of the Maratha Empire and is revered as one of India’s most courageous and patriotic leaders.

The highly awaited trailer for Chhava, starring Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, has finally been released. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film also features Rashmika Mandanna, Diana Penty, and Akshaye Khanna in pivotal roles.

The trailer provides a glimpse into the remarkable life and enduring legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Vicky Kaushal delivers a powerful portrayal of the Maratha king, exuding bravery, wisdom, and determination as he battles against the Mughal forces. Rashmika Mandanna, who takes on the role of Maharani Yesubai, the wife of Sambhaji Maharaj, leaves a lasting impression with her compelling performance.

Who Was Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?

Born on May 14, 1657, Sambhaji is remembered for his fearless spirit, exceptional military strategy, and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the sovereignty of the Maratha Empire from foreign invaders and internal threats.

What Does Chhaava Mean?

The word Chhaava has multiple meanings in Marathi, depending on the context:

Cub or Offspring: In its most literal sense, Chhaava refers to a young one of an animal, like a lion or tiger cub. Symbolically, it can represent someone who is courageous, strong, and full of potential, much like the offspring of a powerful predator.

Warrior or Braveheart: Chhaava is often used as a term of endearment or respect for a young, valiant individual, particularly someone who embodies bravery and leadership qualities. It is used to signify someone who carries forward the legacy of greatness.

In the context of the movie Chhaava, it likely represents Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj as a fierce and courageous warrior, emphasizing his legacy as the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and his heroic qualities.