Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, January 1, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

Nashville’s New Year’s Eve celebration kicked off with excitement, but a technical glitch during Parker McCollum’s performance left fans puzzled. As his hit song "Pretty Heart" played, Keith Urban’s voice unexpectedly overlapped, sparking confusion online.

What Exactly Happened During NYE Performance Of Keith Urban at Nashville Bash?

Keith Urban NYE Performance: Nashville’s highly anticipated New Year’s Eve celebration began with high energy, but a technical hiccup left fans at home puzzled during Parker McCollum’s live performance.

The Performance Begins with a Glitch

As McCollum took to the stage, bathed in a dazzling light display and surrounded by excited fans, he was ready to kick off the festivities. However, things took an unexpected turn when viewers at home noticed an overlap in the audio. As McCollum started performing his hit song “Pretty Heart,” Keith Urban’s voice, unmistakable to country music fans, was suddenly heard in the background.

Fans watching the broadcast took to social media to voice their confusion and frustration. One user shared their thoughts, saying, “Messed Me Up by Keith Urban was playing while Parker McCollum was singing Pretty Heart.” Others speculated on the cause, with one commenting, “Keith Urban delayed lip sync track?”

Keith Urban NYE Performance: Frustration from Fans at Home

There were several complaints regarding the technical issue. One viewer questioned, “Can they not hear Keith Urban in the background? Not a good start,” while another suggested, “Dear CBS, you may want to turn off Keith Urban’s mic while Parker is singing. Two songs going on at once isn’t enjoyable.”

The confusion led some to call for McCollum to be given another chance to perform without the interference of Urban’s background vocals. “They just did Parker McCollum so dirty,” one fan lamented, while another criticized the situation, stating, “Omg, please turn off the Keith Urban playing over Parker McCollum. Someone clearly wasn’t singing live, and they just let the track play. Y’all owe Parker an apology.”

Keith Urban NYE Performance: Fans Remain Unfazed

While some were upset about the audio mix-up, Keith Urban’s fans appeared unfazed. Many took to social media to continue praising the New Zealand-born country music star. Having gained fame first in Australia, Urban made a splash in the U.S. in 1999 with his self-titled album.

At 57, Urban’s career shows no signs of slowing down. The multi-award-winning artist, with 15 ACM Awards, 13 CMAs, and four Grammys to his name, continues to stay relevant. In September 2024, he released his 12th studio album, High, and has multiple performances lined up for the evening. Despite the technical glitch, his fans seemed content with his contribution to the night’s celebration.

Also Read: When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

Filed under

Parker McCollum

Advertisement

Also Read

VIDEO: ‘You Have SUVs, Are You Farmers?’ Woman Confronts Protesting Farmers Amid Punjab Bandh

VIDEO: ‘You Have SUVs, Are You Farmers?’ Woman Confronts Protesting Farmers Amid Punjab Bandh

Bangladesh Students Body Steps Back From New Republic Proclamation As Army Issues Stern Warning

Bangladesh Students Body Steps Back From New Republic Proclamation As Army Issues Stern Warning

ISRO Schedules Six Big Launches, Including Vyommitra And NISAR, In The First Half Of 2025

ISRO Schedules Six Big Launches, Including Vyommitra And NISAR, In The First Half Of 2025

India’s Coffee Exports Reach Record High, Surpass $1 Billion Mark For First Time

India’s Coffee Exports Reach Record High, Surpass $1 Billion Mark For First Time

‘Goa Almost Empty On New Years’ Eve’, Claims X User Sparking Debate Over Tourism Decline In Peak Season

‘Goa Almost Empty On New Years’ Eve’, Claims X User Sparking Debate Over Tourism Decline...

Entertainment

When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

When Is Nicole Kidman’s Erotic Thriller ‘Babygirl’ Coming To Streaming?

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And First Poster Here

It’s Official! Netflix Is Going Ahead With Squid Game Season 3, Check Release Date And

Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Cut Ties With Singer Weeks Before His Tragic Death, Was Aware He Needed Higher Level Of Care

Liam Payne’s Psychiatrist Cut Ties With Singer Weeks Before His Tragic Death, Was Aware He

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But He Has This To Say

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie Divorce Big Update: Actress Hopes Ex-Husband Will Stop Attacking Her But

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex With 100 Men Mission

Will OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Be Banned From Airbnb? Property Hosts Clueless About Her Sex

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Top 5 Health Resolutions To Maintain A Healthier Lifestyle In 2025

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

Digital Detox In 2025: Reclaim Your Time And Mental Health

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

‘From Chaos To Calm’, The Appeal Of Minimalism In The Year 2025

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

From Hot Cocoa To Mulled Wine, Here’s Best Winter Beverages To Sip By the Fire

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Anmol Ahluwalia On How Indian Weddings Are Redefining Tourism In 2024 | NewsX Exclusive

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox