Monday, December 9, 2024
What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

Amaran is a biopic chronicling the life of late Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, including a depiction of his relationship with his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese.

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

The Tamil biographical drama Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, premiered on Netflix on December 5 after a theatrical release during Diwali. However, the movie sparked controversy when a college student from Chennai filed a legal case, alleging misuse of his personal phone number in a scene.

What Is The Controversy With Amaran?

The student demanded compensation of ₹1.1 crore and requested a revised certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The controversy arose from a scene in which Sai Pallavi’s character shares a phone number with Sivakarthikeyan’s character. This number coincided with the personal number of Chennai-based engineering student V.V. Vaageesan. As a result, the student reportedly received over 4,000 calls from fans who mistook the number for the actress’.

Legal Action and Producer’s Response

Vaageesan filed a petition with the Madras High Court, seeking ₹1.1 crore in damages and urging the CBFC to revoke the film’s censor certificate. In response, a spokesperson for the film’s producer assured the court that the contentious scene had been removed from the OTT version, including its appearance in the associated song.

Vaageesan’s legal notice was sent to Raajkamal Films International, the production house owned by actor Kamal Haasan. He also requested the court to direct Bharti Airtel to provide his incoming call records starting October 31, the day of the film’s theatrical release.

Amaran is a biopic chronicling the life of late Army officer Major Mukund Varadarajan, including a depiction of his relationship with his wife, Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The now-edited scene initially aimed to portray a moment of connection between the lead characters but inadvertently led to a legal battle.

