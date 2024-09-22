What Is Veganism? Halle Bailey Recalls Ditching Her Vegan Diet After 13 Years For Pregnancy Cravings

Having welcomed Halo in 2023, Bailey has been open about her health journey post-pregnancy. In April, she spoke candidly about her postpartum experience in an Instagram video, mentioning how she felt "triggered" by comments on social media about her family.

Singer Halle Bailey shared that after being vegan for 13 years, she started craving meat during her pregnancy. She decided to listen to her body’s needs, saying, “I was just like, well, I’m gonna give my body what it wants right now because I’m doing a really hard job of growing a human, and I also wanted to make sure Halo was getting the proper nutrients and things he needed.”

Halle Bailey Opens Up About Cravings During Pregnancy

Bailey emphasized that she still enjoys and primarily eats vegan food, but if she has a craving for meat, she will satisfy it. “If I have an inkling or craving for chicken or something, I’ll eat it,” she explained. “But I don’t eat a lot of meat. But it’s like if I want it, I’m gonna have it and then that’s it.”

Bailey also discovered that it’s not uncommon for those who follow a vegan diet to change their eating habits during pregnancy. “I was looking it up and I see so many women like me who were vegan for years and years. Once they got pregnant, it was, like, out the window,” she shared.

Having welcomed Halo in 2023, Bailey has been open about her health journey post-pregnancy. In April, she spoke candidly about her postpartum experience in an Instagram video, mentioning how she felt “triggered” by comments on social media about her family.

“Before I had a child and I would hear people talk about postpartum, it would kind of just go in one ear and out the other. I didn’t realize how serious of a thing it actually was,” Bailey said.

Reflecting on her experience, she described it as “like you’re swimming in this ocean that’s like the biggest waves you’ve ever felt and you’re trying not to drown. And you’re trying to come up for air,” she continued.

Bailey ended her message by reminding her followers that appearances can be deceiving online. “Even though you may look up to certain people and you think that they are celebrities, and they appear to have it all together, you never know what somebody else is going through, especially someone who just had a baby literally,” she said.

What Is Veganism?

The term “vegan” was first introduced in 1944 by a small group of vegetarians who split from the Leicester Vegetarian Society in England to establish the Vegan Society.

These individuals decided to avoid not only meat but also dairy, eggs, and any other products derived from animals. The word “vegan” was created by combining the first and last letters of “vegetarian.” By 1949, the initial definition of veganism emerged, evolving slightly over time into its current meaning.

As defined by the Vegan Society today, veganism is “a philosophy and way of living which seeks to exclude — as far as is possible and practicable — all forms of exploitation of, and cruelty to, animals for food, clothing, or any other purposes.”