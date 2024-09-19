Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

Kirstie Swain serves as executive producer and writer for the series, alongside Krissie Ducker, Laura Jayne Tunbridge, and Selina Lim.

What Role Will Ella Purnell Play In British Revenge Thriller Sweetpea?

Actor Ella Purnell is set to step into a bold dark role in the upcoming Sky and Starz series ‘Sweetpea’. The six-episode British revenge thriller follows Rhiannon Lewis (played by Purnell), a quiet woman who is often ignored by those around her, but soon develops a taste for murder, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

“At its core, the series is about a woman finally finding her voice, told through a uniquely dark and comedic lens,” according to the show’s logline.

In the trailer, Purnell’s character reveals her frustration, saying, “Sometimes I make a list of people who make me feel invisible. Sometimes I make a list of people I’d love to kill,” including “Donna in the mini market who is never happy to help, Norman from work for failing to acknowledge my potential,” and “Julia Blenkinsopp, the bully who ruined my life.”

Sweetpea is adapted from C.J. Skuse’s novel and features a talented cast, including Nicole Lecky as Julia, Jon Pointing as Craig, Calam Lynch as AJ, Leah Harvey as Marina, Jeremy Swift as Norman, and Dustin Demri-Burns as Jeff.

Ella Jones directs and also executive produces, with Manpreet Dosanjh for Sky Studios, Patrick Walters for fanboy, and Helen Gregory, Iain Canning, and Emile Sherman for See-Saw Films. Purnell also takes on the role of executive producer, with Zorana Piggott as the series producer.

Sweetpea is set to premiere on Starz on Thursday, October 10, with the rest of the season airing on Fridays.

(With Inputs From ANI)

