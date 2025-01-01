When Is Mr Beast Getting Married?

They prioritize family over large crowds and aim for a small, personal ceremony that reflects their desire for privacy while balancing their public lives.

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, shared exciting news on January 1, 2025, by announcing his engagement to girlfriend Thea Booysen. The popular YouTuber posted a photo on X showing himself proposing to Booysen while kneeling with a ring, excitedly sharing the moment with his millions of followers.

The couple, who began dating in April 2022, are now set to marry.

The proposal took place in a warm, festive setting surrounded by family. Both Donaldson and Booysen wore Christmas sweaters, adding a cozy touch to the celebration. An accompanying image highlighted Booysen’s diamond ring against a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. The caption accompanying the post simply read, “So I kinda did a thing…”

So I kinda did a thing.. 🥰 pic.twitter.com/iVG2FEGhhF — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 1, 2025

Who is Thea Booysen?

Thea Booysen is a South African author and content creator known for her diverse talents and academic achievements. Raised in Cape Town, Booysen has gained a substantial online following thanks to her content and intellectual pursuits. She also shared a touching video on her Instagram announcing her engagement, with the caption reading “Jimmy…”

Booysen holds degrees in psychology and law from Stellenbosch University and a master’s in neuropsychology from the University of Edinburgh. Her YouTube channel, “More Than Human,” blends her academic background with engaging content that simplifies complex psychological topics for a broader audience.

A Relationship Built on Common Interests

Booysen and Donaldson met in South Africa in 2022, where their shared love for gaming and education sparked their connection. Despite the challenges of long-distance, their relationship flourished, with the couple now spending time in both South Africa and the United States, according to Sportskeeda.

During a controversy in August 2024, when Donaldson was accused of creating unsafe working conditions on his film productions, Booysen publicly defended him. She stressed that many of the claims made were false, stating, “I wouldn’t be with him if they were,” and remained focused on her studies and values of integrity throughout the situation.

When Is Mr Beast Getting Married?

After their engagement, Booysen and Donaldson shared their plans for an intimate wedding on a private island. They prioritize family over large crowds and aim for a small, personal ceremony that reflects their desire for privacy while balancing their public lives.

The details such as day, date and venue are yet to be revealed. We will keep you posted.