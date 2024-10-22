When Baywatch Actor Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery” Due To Parkinson’s Disease

Born in Los Angeles, Newman became a household name in the '90s for his role as lifeguard Mike "Newmie" Newman on Baywatch. He was the only cast member with real lifeguard experience and appeared in 150 episodes during the show’s 1989-2001 run, second only to David Hasselhoff.

“Baywatch” actor Michael Newman passed away on Sunday at the age of 68, after battling Parkinson’s disease since his diagnosis in 2006, as confirmed by his close friend and director Matthew Felker.

Felker, who directed the Hulu docuseries After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun, confirmed Newman’s passing on Instagram, sharing that there were times he considered giving up on the project but ultimately persevered, saying he “couldn’t let him down.”

When Michael Newman Revealed He Would Often Woke Up Feeling “Jittery”

Before Newman’s death, Felker shared letters and videos from friends with him to ensure he “knew he was loved.”

“I lost my friend. A hero. My hero,” Felker wrote. “Thanks for coming into my life Newmie. Even if it was a brief time.” Felker told People magazine that Newman died on Sunday evening from “heart complications,” surrounded by his family and friends.

Newman, diagnosed with Parkinson’s at 50, discussed his life with the illness in the docuseries, explaining how he often woke up feeling “jittery” and had to take 10 medications daily. Over the years, he dedicated himself to fundraising efforts with the Michael J. Fox Foundation to aid in finding a cure.

While speaking to a publication, Newman said he hoped “the telling of my personal story brings awareness to the importance of finding a Parkinson’s cure. This terminal disease has allowed me a lot of thinking time, which I maybe didn’t want, but it’s brought me wisdom.”

“My body has changed so slowly that I hardly notice it, yet I am constantly reminded that Parkinson’s has now become the center of my life,” he said adding, “I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends. I’m taking life seriously. It’s not a run-through.”

Who Was Michael Newman?

Born in Los Angeles, Newman became a household name in the ’90s for his role as lifeguard Mike “Newmie” Newman on Baywatch. He was the only cast member with real lifeguard experience and appeared in 150 episodes during the show’s 1989-2001 run, second only to David Hasselhoff.

Baywatch followed a team of lifeguards led by Mitch Buchannon (Hasselhoff) as they navigated rescues, personal challenges, and various adventures along the Los Angeles coast. Newman worked alongside stars like Pamela Anderson, Nicole Eggert, Yasmine Bleeth, and Jeremy Jackson.

While starring on Baywatch, Newman also worked as a full-time firefighter, juggling his firefighting responsibilities with his acting career. After the show ended, he continued firefighting for 25 more years until his retirement.

He briefly reprised his role as “Newmie” in three episodes of the Baywatch spinoff, Baywatch Nights, in 1995. Newman is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sarah, his children Chris and Emily, and his 1-year-old granddaughter, Charlie.