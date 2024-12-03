Originally from Kanpur, Gaurav transitioned from a marketing job to pursue a career in acting. His television journey began with minor roles in Bhabhi (2006) and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2007). His first lead role came in 2007 with ZEE TV’s Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Fans of Anupamaa were left heartbroken as actor Gaurav Khanna, who played the beloved character Anuj Kapadia opposite Rupali Ganguly, confirmed his exit from the show.

In a new interview, Gaurav reflected on his journey, the immense love he received, and addressed speculations about his departure being linked to his co-stars or producer Rajan Shahi.

Addressing his departure, Gaurav acknowledged that the news might shock fans but emphasized the need for television shows to evolve. “For me, it’s a comma, not a full stop, on Anupamaa,” he said. He revealed that producer Rajan Shahi informed him about Anuj’s storyline reaching its conclusion. However, Gaurav hinted at the possibility of returning in the future, stating, “If required, and if I am free, we will be back.”

Throwback: When Gaurav Khanna Joined Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa In 2021

The popular Star Plus daily soap Anupamaa in 2021 welcomed a new face to its ensemble. Actor Gaurav Khanna made his debut on the show portraying the character of Anuj Kapadia, the college friend of the lead protagonist, Anupamaa. Earlier, names like Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Sharad Kelkar were speculated for this role.

Gaurav Khanna entry was marked at a school reunion party, where it is revealed that he had a soft spot for Anupamaa during their school days, as hinted in the show’s promo.

Gaurav Khanna’s Acting Journey

Originally from Kanpur, Gaurav transitioned from a marketing job to pursue a career in acting. His television journey began with minor roles in Bhabhi (2006) and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2007). His first lead role came in 2007 with ZEE TV’s Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Gaurav gained recognition as Abeer Bajpayee in the Colors TV show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam alongside Yami Gautam. Over the years, he has also been part of other notable shows, including Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, and Chandra Nandini.

Gaurav is married to television actress Akansha Chamola, known for her role as Parineeta Maheshwari in the hit series Swaragini.

Lead actress Rupali Ganguly warmly welcomed Gaurav to the cast by sharing a picture on social media, captioning it: “Swag se Karoji inka Swagat. Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupamaa ki kahaani.”