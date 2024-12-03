Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

Originally from Kanpur, Gaurav transitioned from a marketing job to pursue a career in acting. His television journey began with minor roles in Bhabhi (2006) and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2007). His first lead role came in 2007 with ZEE TV’s Meri Doli Tere Angana.

When Did Gaurav Khanna Join Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa? ‘Swag Se Karoji Inka Swagat’ Is How The Actress Introduced Him

Fans of Anupamaa were left heartbroken as actor Gaurav Khanna, who played the beloved character Anuj Kapadia opposite Rupali Ganguly, confirmed his exit from the show.

In a new interview, Gaurav reflected on his journey, the immense love he received, and addressed speculations about his departure being linked to his co-stars or producer Rajan Shahi.

Addressing his departure, Gaurav acknowledged that the news might shock fans but emphasized the need for television shows to evolve. “For me, it’s a comma, not a full stop, on Anupamaa,” he said. He revealed that producer Rajan Shahi informed him about Anuj’s storyline reaching its conclusion. However, Gaurav hinted at the possibility of returning in the future, stating, “If required, and if I am free, we will be back.”

Throwback: When Gaurav Khanna Joined Rupali Ganguly’s Show Anupamaa In 2021

The popular Star Plus daily soap Anupamaa in 2021 welcomed a new face to its ensemble. Actor Gaurav Khanna made his debut on the show portraying the character of Anuj Kapadia, the college friend of the lead protagonist, Anupamaa. Earlier, names like Ram Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Sharad Kelkar were speculated for this role.

Gaurav Khanna entry was marked at a school reunion party, where it is revealed that he had a soft spot for Anupamaa during their school days, as hinted in the show’s promo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Gaurav Khanna’s Acting Journey

Originally from Kanpur, Gaurav transitioned from a marketing job to pursue a career in acting. His television journey began with minor roles in Bhabhi (2006) and Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan (2007). His first lead role came in 2007 with ZEE TV’s Meri Doli Tere Angana.

Gaurav gained recognition as Abeer Bajpayee in the Colors TV show Yeh Pyar Na Hoga Kam alongside Yami Gautam. Over the years, he has also been part of other notable shows, including Chandragupta Maurya, Laal Ishq, and Chandra Nandini.

Gaurav is married to television actress Akansha Chamola, known for her role as Parineeta Maheshwari in the hit series Swaragini.

Lead actress Rupali Ganguly warmly welcomed Gaurav to the cast by sharing a picture on social media, captioning it: “Swag se Karoji inka Swagat. Welcome the suave and handsome Anuj Kapadia to Anupamaa ki kahaani.”

MUST READ: Did PM Modi Convince Vikrant Massey To Hold His Retirement? 12th Fail Star Does A U-Turn, Says People Misread It 

Filed under

Anupamaa celebrity news Gaurav Khanna latest tv news Rupali Ganguly Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Laura Loomer Issues Stark Warning To Trump: ‘Snake And Traitor’ Seeking Key Cabinet Post

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef...

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma’s Question

Central Government Gives Details Of Measures To Combat Food Adulteration In Response To Rajya Sabha...

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

Devendra Fadnavis Meets Eknath Shinde Amid Maharashtra CM suspense

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

South Korea’s President Yoon Suk Yeol Announces Emergency Martial Law Amid Political Tensions

Entertainment

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

‘I’m a Dark Black Woman’: Serena Williams Calls Out ‘Haters’ Claiming She Bleaches Her Skin

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets Inside!

Tom Cruise Is Ditching Action For This New Supernatural Thriller Directed By Doug Liman- Deets

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

When Will Spotify Wrapped 2024 Be Available And How Can You Access It?

Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

Alex Consani Makes History, Becomes First Trans Woman To Win Model Of The Year Award

Advertisement

Lifestyle

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

5 Stunning Beaches Near Delhi For A Relaxing Escape – CHECK IT OUT HERE

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

Not LOVE, Not HOPE—This 4-Letter Word Is Key To Start Your Dream Honeymoon

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

No Set Bedtime? Is Your Sleep Schedule Putting Your Heart At Risk?

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

Are You Suffreing Endometriosis? 5 Signs Beyond Menstrual Cramps You Shouldn’t Ignore

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

What Is Sledging? Understanding The Toxic Winter Dating Trend

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox