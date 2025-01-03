Who Is Aashna Shroff? Armaan Malik’s Wife’s Net Worth And Luxe Mumbai Home Revealed

Armaan Malik, the celebrated playback singer, and Aashna Shroff, a prominent fashion influencer, recently tied the knot in a stunning Mumbai ceremony. Known for their immense net worth, their journey through music and fashion has captivated fans.

Armaan Malik, the celebrated playback singer, and Aashna Shroff, a well-known fashion influencer, have recently captured the hearts of their fans through their intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai. This union of the music industry’s rising star and a fashion mogul has not only caught the attention of the media but has also brought to light their remarkable net worth and luxury lifestyle.

Armaan Malik’s Journey to Stardom

Armaan Malik’s rise to fame is a tale of talent, perseverance, and hard work. Coming from a musically rich family, with his father Daboo Malik as a renowned music composer and uncle Anu Malik as a veteran music director, Armaan’s passion for music was nurtured from a young age. He made his playback singing debut as a child artist, and his breakthrough came with the chart-topping “Main Hoon Hero Tera.” His recent achievement includes being the first Indian singer to feature on the Times Square Billboard for his single “Control,” which topped iTunes India charts. As of now, Armaan’s estimated net worth is Rs 37.5 crore, making him one of India’s wealthiest young singers. He commands Rs 40 lakh per concert, placing him in the same league as musical legends like AR Rahman and Arijit Singh.

Aashna Shroff’s Rise in Fashion and Entrepreneurship

Aashna Shroff, the wife of Armaan Malik, has established herself as a leading figure in the fashion and beauty industry. Born and raised in Mumbai, Aashna pursued her passion for fashion by attending the London College of Fashion. Over the years, Aashna’s journey from a preschool teacher to a top fashion influencer has been inspiring. In 2013, she launched her blog and YouTube channel, “The Snob Journal,” focusing on beauty, fashion, and travel. She soon became a favorite among fashion enthusiasts, amassing over 1.5 lakh subscribers. Aashna’s entrepreneurial spirit also led her to launch “The Snob Shop,” an online fashion store, where she collaborates with major brands like NYKAA, Maybelline, and Estee Lauder. With an estimated net worth of Rs 37 crore, Aashna has solidified her position as one of India’s top influencers.

A Wedding Filled with Love and Emotion

Armaan and Aashna’s wedding, held in Mumbai, was an intimate and heartfelt celebration. Aashna looked stunning in an orange lehenga, while Armaan donned a pastel sherwani, with the couple radiating joy and love. Their wedding resonated with their fans, particularly through Armaan’s touching caption on social media, “Tu hi mera ghar” (“You are my home”), which captured the essence of their bond.

Their Luxurious Home in Mumbai

The couple’s Mumbai home is a beautiful blend of comfort and aesthetics, with elements drawn from Armaan’s favorite cities, Los Angeles and London. The design features light-toned wooden flooring, white exposed brick, and minimalist decor, offering a serene and welcoming atmosphere. Armaan’s home also showcases eco-friendly elements like nanotechnology upholstery and a drop-down bar for hosting gatherings, reflecting his love for nature and hosting.

Together, Armaan and Aashna represent the convergence of music and fashion. Their careers continue to flourish, as Armaan’s music touches millions of hearts while Aashna’s fashion sense influences the Indian fashion industry. With a luxurious lifestyle and a growing presence, this power couple continues to inspire young people across the globe.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan’s ‘Game Changer’ Trailer Promises Action, Drama, and Unpredictable Swag – Watch Now!