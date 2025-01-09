Honey Rose also revealed on social media that Chemmanur had initially invited her to a program as a guest, which she accepted. However, after she declined further invitations, she alleged that he began insulting her as an act of retaliation.

Malayalam actress Honey Rose expressed her gratitude to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Police following the arrest of businessman Boby Chemmanur, whom she had accused of sexual harassment.

On January 5, Honey Rose filed a complaint alleging that Chemmanur had stalked her and made sexually inappropriate remarks, which she stated were a direct affront to her dignity.

Social Media Post Following Arrest

After Chemmanur’s arrest was reported, Honey Rose addressed the issue on Instagram, thanking the authorities. She wrote, “Thank you, thank you, thank you. In today’s world, a barrage of vile, obscene, and abusive social media comments can destroy a person, no knife or gun needed. When social media bullying is organized, its impact becomes even more harmful. Silence was not an option anymore.”

She further expressed appreciation for the support she received, saying, “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Kerala Chief Minister Shri Pinarayi Vijayan and the Kerala Police for their unwavering support in ensuring the protection and rights enshrined in the Indian Constitution. My family and I are deeply thankful for their actions.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Honey Rose (@honeyroseinsta)

Arrest and Legal Action

Boby Chemmanur was taken into custody in Wayanad on January 8 by a Special Investigation Team. He has been charged under non-bailable sections following Honey Rose’s complaint. The actress accused Chemmanur of repeatedly making “sexually coloured” remarks.

Honey Rose also revealed on social media that Chemmanur had initially invited her to a program as a guest, which she accepted. However, after she declined further invitations, she alleged that he began insulting her as an act of retaliation.

Who Is Honey Rose?

Honey Rose, whose full name is Honey Rose Varghese, is an Indian actress primarily active in the Malayalam film industry. She has also appeared in Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada films.

She completed her education at Sacred Heart English Medium (SHEM) Higher Secondary School, located in Moolamattom, Idukki District, Kerala.

Rose made her acting debut at the age of 14 in the Malayalam movie Boy Friend (2005). She later ventured into Tamil cinema with Mudhal Kanave (2007) and into Telugu films with Aalayam (2008).

Her return to Malayalam cinema was marked by her role in Sound of Boot (2008).

Some of her notable works include Singam Puli (2011), Uppukandam Brothers Back in Action (2011), Ajantha (2012), Hotel California (2013), Ring Master (2014), Kumbasaaram (2015), Avarude Raavukal (2017), Chalakkudykkaran Changathy (2018), Ittymaani: Made in China (2019), Big Brother (2020), Aquarium (2022), and Veera Simha Reddy (2023).

ALSO READ: Paris Hilton Heartbroken Beyond Words After Her Malibu House Burns Down In Ferocious LA Wildfire