Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia surprised fans when she announced her engagement to a US-based man in October 2025. Months later, the mystery surrounding her fiancé has finally been cleared. The actress is engaged to Jaskomal Singh, and here’s everything we know about him.

The former Bigg Boss contestant returned to the spotlight nearly six months after revealing her engagement. At the time, Pavitra chose not to disclose her partner’s identity, leaving fans curious about the man in her life. Recently, however, Jaskomal Singh revealed himself publicly by sharing photos from their beach proposal on Instagram.

Earlier in 2025, Pavitra had mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that she was engaged to a businessman based in the United States but preferred to keep his name private. She had described him as a kind and wonderful person, adding that they had been in a steady relationship for quite some time and that the decision felt right.

Jaskomal Singh is not connected to the entertainment industry and works as a businessman. However, he appears to have a deep interest in music. His Instagram account features several videos of him singing, reflecting his passion for music. He currently has around 23.7K followers on the platform and follows only 52 people.

On November 12, 2025, Jaskomal posted a set of animated photos with Pavitra on social media with the caption, “She walked in and suddenly, forever didn’t feel long enough.”

More recently, on March 12, he shared a series of pictures from their dreamy proposal, officially introducing himself to the public. Along with the carousel, he wrote, “As the sun set, our forever began.”

The images capture several heartfelt moments from the proposal. In one photo, the couple shares a kiss by the sea with a beautiful sunset in the background. Another picture shows Pavitra kneeling while holding Jaskomal’s hands, visibly emotional. The carousel also includes a celebratory moment where Jaskomal pops a bottle of champagne and another where he gently places the engagement ring on Pavitra’s finger.

Pavitra added, “I’m really excited about this new phase of my life. It’s a big change, and I’m looking forward to it with an open heart.”

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