Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead AIIMS Delhi Adnaan Shaikh IRGC Doha flights update Harman Singh Kapoor Oscar awards Ghatkesar incident Bengaluru fuel price Is Mojtaba Khamenei dead new zealand Anil Ambani son Iran FM Seyed Abbas Araghch Benjamin Netanyahu Dead
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia surprised fans when she announced her engagement to a US-based man in October 2025. Months later, the mystery surrounding her fiancé has finally been cleared.

Pavitra Punia And Jaskomal Singh (Photo: IG)
Pavitra Punia And Jaskomal Singh (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 15, 2026 15:08:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Pavitra Punia surprised fans when she announced her engagement to a US-based man in October 2025. Months later, the mystery surrounding her fiancé has finally been cleared. The actress is engaged to Jaskomal Singh, and here’s everything we know about him.

The former Bigg Boss contestant returned to the spotlight nearly six months after revealing her engagement. At the time, Pavitra chose not to disclose her partner’s identity, leaving fans curious about the man in her life. Recently, however, Jaskomal Singh revealed himself publicly by sharing photos from their beach proposal on Instagram.

Earlier in 2025, Pavitra had mentioned in an interview with Hindustan Times that she was engaged to a businessman based in the United States but preferred to keep his name private. She had described him as a kind and wonderful person, adding that they had been in a steady relationship for quite some time and that the decision felt right.

Jaskomal Singh is not connected to the entertainment industry and works as a businessman. However, he appears to have a deep interest in music. His Instagram account features several videos of him singing, reflecting his passion for music. He currently has around 23.7K followers on the platform and follows only 52 people.

On November 12, 2025, Jaskomal posted a set of animated photos with Pavitra on social media with the caption, “She walked in and suddenly, forever didn’t feel long enough.”

More recently, on March 12, he shared a series of pictures from their dreamy proposal, officially introducing himself to the public. Along with the carousel, he wrote, “As the sun set, our forever began.”

The images capture several heartfelt moments from the proposal. In one photo, the couple shares a kiss by the sea with a beautiful sunset in the background. Another picture shows Pavitra kneeling while holding Jaskomal’s hands, visibly emotional. The carousel also includes a celebratory moment where Jaskomal pops a bottle of champagne and another where he gently places the engagement ring on Pavitra’s finger.

Pavitra added, “I’m really excited about this new phase of my life. It’s a big change, and I’m looking forward to it with an open heart.”

ALSO READ:  Weekly Horoscope For March 16- 22: Small Details Begin Catching Your Eye During The Upcoming Week, Zodiacs

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 3:08 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bigg bossJaskomal SinghPavitra PuniaPavitra Punia engagedYeh Hai Mohabbatein

RELATED News

Who is Riddhi Jadhav? Influencer Adnaan Shaikh’s Wife Converted to Islam Before Marriage, Was Once Accused of Wanting to Visit Temple in Shorts

Why Was Zakir Khan Hospitalised? Video Of Stand-Up Comedian Surfaces Weeks After He Announced Break From Touring- Watch

Fact Check: Is Salman Khan Playing Bade Sahab In Dhurandhar 2? Here’s The Truth Behind The Viral Poster With Ranveer Singh

98th Academy Awards: When And Where To Watch the Oscars 2026 In India? Check Date, Time, OTT Platform And LIVE Streaming Details Here

Meri Zindagi Hai Tu Actress Hania Aamir Asked For 2 Million To Appear On Adnan Faisal Podcast Says ‘Doesn’t Feel Hania Is A Bigger Star Than…’

LATEST NEWS

Banasthali Vidyapith 42nd Convocation: More Than 4,500 Students Graduate

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Women’s Asian Cup Kit Controversy: All India Football Federation Breaks Silence on ‘Quick Fix’ Claim

SA vs NZ: South Africa Beat New Zealand by 7 Wickets in 1st T20I, Debutants Mokoena and Esterhuizen Shine

Who Was Aluva Athul? Notorious Kerala Gangster Hacked To Death In Broad Daylight In Kollam, Horrific Visuals Surface- Watch

Income Tax Act 2025: Single Tax Year, New Deduction Structure And Revised TDS Rules From April 2026, Will It Impact The Common Man? Know Key Changes Here

Abhishek Sharma Impresses With Dance Moves During Fun Moment With Akshay Kumar – VIDEO

Weekly Horoscope For March 16- 22: Small Details Begin Catching Your Eye During The Upcoming Week, Zodiacs

Watch: Harish Rana Receives Emotional Final Farewell At AIIMS Delhi By Parents After SC Approves Euthanasia; Life Support To Be Withdrawn Today

19 Minute 34 Second Viral MMS: Did Police Issue Another Advisory Over The Video? Here’s What You Should Know

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia
Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia
Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia
Who Is Jaskomal Singh? US-Based Businessman Makes It Official With Dreamy Beach Proposal To Bigg Boss Fame Pavitra Punia

QUICK LINKS