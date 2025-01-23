Home
Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

She became the first transgender woman to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, an accolade she shared with co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz.

Who Is Karla Sofia Gascon? Spanish Actress Becomes First Openly Transgender Actor To Score Academy Award Nomination

Karla Sofía Gascón has made history as the first openly transgender actor to receive an Academy Award nomination. The Spanish actress was recognized for her lead role in Jacques Audiard’s musical crime film, Emilia Pérez.

The Netflix movie tells the story of Emilia, a notorious drug lord played by Gascón, who enlists the help of a lawyer named Rita (portrayed by Zoe Saldaña) to stage her own death and undergo gender-affirming surgery. In a glowing review, Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge highlighted Gascón’s standout performance, describing her as “electrifying” in the role.

This isn’t Gascón’s only groundbreaking achievement during this awards season. She became the first transgender woman to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival, an accolade she shared with co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz. Additionally, she became the first trans woman to receive a nomination for film acting at the Golden Globes.

Historically, only three openly transgender individuals have been nominated for Oscars in any category: composer Angela Morley, musician Anohni, and filmmaker Yance Ford. Elliot Page was previously nominated in 2007 for Juno before coming out as a transgender man in 2020.

The Academy has also recognized cisgender actors for portraying transgender characters, including Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club), Hilary Swank (Boys Don’t Cry), and Eddie Redmayne (The Danish Girl).

Before her role in Emilia Pérez, Gascón was well-known for her work in telenovelas, including Telemundo’s Emmy-winning El Señor de los Cielos and Netflix’s Mexican teen drama Rebelde. She also starred in Gaz Alazraki’s dark comedy Nosotros los Nobles (2013), produced by Warner Bros.

Who Is Karla Sofía Gascón?

Karla Sofía Gascón is a Spanish-Mexican actress, writer, and public figure known for her work in television, film, and theater. Born on March 31, 1972, in Madrid, Spain, she gained recognition in Spain for her roles in popular TV series and films before expanding her career internationally.

Key Highlights of Karla Sofía Gascón:

Acting Career: She has appeared in several well-known Spanish and Mexican productions. Her notable works include roles in Nosotros los Nobles (2013), a hit Mexican comedy film, and the television series El Señor de los Cielos.

Gender Transition: Karla is a transgender woman and publicly announced her transition in 2018. Since then, she has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and representation, using her platform to inspire and educate others about her journey.

Writing: In addition to acting, Karla is an accomplished writer. She published a memoir titled Karsia: Una historia extraordinaria, which chronicles her life, personal struggles, and transition.

International Influence: Having worked in both Spain and Mexico, Karla has garnered fans in multiple countries, particularly in the Spanish-speaking world, and is recognized for her bold, outspoken personality.

Karla Sofía Gascón’s career and personal journey have made her a prominent figure in the entertainment industry and an important voice in the LGBTQ+ community.

