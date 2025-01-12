Who Is Koichiro Ito? Japanese Producer Faces Six Years In Jail After Getting Arrested In Rape, Child Pornography Case

While Ito's legal team initially denied some charges, they later acknowledged them. A verdict in the ongoing trial is anticipated on February 28.

Koichiro Ito, a long-time collaborator of renowned anime filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, faces a potential six-year prison sentence following his arrest on child pornography charges.

The Japanese producer, known for several major hits including Suzume, Your Name, and Weathering With You, was apprehended in February 2024 for soliciting explicit images from a minor.

Shortly thereafter, he was arrested again on suspicion of engaging in sexual acts with a 15-year-old girl in exchange for money, after meeting her through social media. Ito was aware of the victim’s underage status and has since been charged with rape, child pornography, and violations of child prostitution laws.

Recent reports from Japanese outlets NHK News and NTV indicate that he paid substantial sums to over 100 individuals, engaged in sexual relations with them, and recorded the encounters. The prosecution highlighted his “cunning and malicious” intent, asserting that Ito exploited the victims’ immaturity due to his financial influence, and is seeking a six-year prison term.

While Ito’s legal team initially denied some charges, they later acknowledged them. The defense subsequently requested a suspended sentence, citing that he has reached settlements with two victims and is undergoing counseling at a medical facility.

A verdict in the ongoing trial is anticipated on February 28.

In response to Ito’s arrest, Makoto Shinkai expressed his remorse for the victims affected by his collaborator’s actions. In a statement shared on his X/Twitter profile, he conveyed shock at the news and extended his deepest sympathy to the victims, as well as apologies for the anxiety caused to their supporters.

Shinkai stated, “I believe that the value of the work will not be damaged by this incident, but it is only natural that you may feel distrustful. I am very frustrated and saddened by this. ”

On December 31, the acclaimed Japanese filmmaker announced on his social media that his next major anime film would be revealed in 2025. While details about the project remain undisclosed, he hinted that the upcoming film allows him the opportunity to “create a new world that no one has seen before.”