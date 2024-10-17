Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, October 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Who Is Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry? All About Her Relationship With Late Musician

Liam Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the ‘One Direction’ band, is no more. He died on Wednesday (October 16) after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina.

Who Is Liam Payne’s Ex-Fiancée Maya Henry? All About Her Relationship With Late Musician

Liam Payne, who rose to fame as a member of the ‘One Direction’ band, is no more. He died on Wednesday (October 16) after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Buenos Aires, the capital of Argentina. He was in an on-and-off relationship with Maya Henry, his ex-fiancee, between 2019 and 2022.

Who Is Maya Henry?

Henry was raised in Texas by her parents, attorney Thomas J. Henry and Azteca Henry. She is an influencer and model who frequently showcases her outfits and travel adventures on Instagram.
In May 2024, she released her debut book, Looking Forward, and is currently pursuing a writing degree at New York University.

Liam Payne, Maya Henry Made It Official In 2019

Payne and Henry were first rumored to be dating in August 2018, shortly after his breakup with ex-girlfriend Cheryl in July. However, they didn’t officially acknowledge their relationship until September 2019.

In August 2020, the couple was seen in London, with Henry displaying a large diamond ring on her finger. Shortly thereafter, Payne’s representative confirmed to PEOPLE that they were engaged.

“We’re just really happy,” Payne shared during an appearance on Good Morning America after the engagement announcement. “This past week has been filled with milestones for me—I’ve celebrated my birthday and my son started school for the first time, so it feels like a lot of new beginnings, which is wonderful!”

They Broke Up Twice

In June 2021, Payne joined The Diary Of a CEO podcast and revealed his breakup with Henry.
He said, “More than anything, I’m really disappointed in myself for continuing to hurt others. That frustrates me. I’ve struggled with relationships. I recognize my recurring patterns, and I’ve come to realize that I need to focus on improving myself before entering into another relationship. I think

Despite this, the couple reunited in March 2022, confirming their relationship status. “She’s still my fiancée,” Payne stated. “We’re together and very happy—possibly the happiest we’ve ever been. We went through a lot during COVID, but I feel we’ve emerged from it even stronger.”
However, just a few months later, in May 2022, Payne and Henry ended their relationship for good.

Neither addressed the breakup publicly, but Henry did respond to a photo of Payne with another woman, saying, “Please stop sending me these pictures of my fiancé with someone else. This isn’t me, and it’s tough enough to deal with this without seeing it. Enough already.”

When Maya Henry Spoke About Her Relationship With Liam Payne

Shortly after the split, Maya Henry came out with a novel, which was “inspired by true events”. While Henry didn’t disclose how closely her novel reflects her relationship with Payne, she openly discussed their connection during the book’s promotion.

“When I shared the story of how we met, people would often say, ‘It’s like a fairytale, like a movie,’” she recalled of their early days. “I felt it was important to incorporate that into the book, because it seemed too unreal not to.”

In the book,, Mallory (the protagonist) faces several instances of domestic abuse, including verbal attacks and physical violence when Oliver (a music sensation) pursues her. The character also finds herself pregnant, but Oliver warns her that he will leave if she decides to keep the child.
Mallory chooses to have an abortion but experiences severe complications, leading to a hospital visit for hemorrhaging—a situation Henry has encountered in her own life.
“What I experienced was very similar to what Mallory goes through in the story. I definitely faced complications and had to go to the hospital alone,” she shared with PEOPLE about her own medical abortion.

She continued, “If I had my way, I wouldn’t have gone through it. But if I had chosen differently, I would have lost the person I loved. There were definitely tough conversations, but in hindsight, I believe things happen for a reason.”

Reflecting on her relationship with Payne, Henry noted, “I became so desensitized to everything happening that I thought, ‘This is my relationship, and this is how it will be.’ Once you escape it, you realize, ‘Oh my gosh, what was I thinking?’”

Coming back to Liam Payne, his untimely death is a big loss for his fans and the music fraternity as a whole.

MUST READ | How Did Former ‘One Direction’ Singer Liam Payne Die? Netizens React

Filed under

Liam Payne Liam Payne death liam payne ex girlfriend maya henry
Advertisement

Also Read

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

How Israel’s Pager Trick Fooled Hezbollah in Lebanon: New Details Revealed

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

CJI DY Chandrachud Set To Retire, Recommends Justice Sanjiv Khanna as His Successor

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former...

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Rain Showers Delay Thrilling Start To India Vs New Zealand First Test Match

Entertainment

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

Who Is Radhika Apte’s Husband? Actress Debuts Baby Bump At A London Film Festival

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former Bandmate’s Show

How Did Liam Payne Spend His FINAL Days? Singer Vacationed In Argentina And Attended Former

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Shah Rukh Khan Reveals He Makes Big Films for His Late Parents Watching from Heaven

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

Liam Payne Death: All You Need To Know About Bear, The ‘One Direction’ Star’s Son

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

When Did Liam Payne Join And Leave One Direction?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

Diwali 2024: 12 Lakh Diyas To Illuminate Varanasi Ghats in Grand Display

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

World Food Day 2024: Join the Nutrient Revolution Against Hunger

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental Health Condition

Unable To Enjoy A weekend Away From Work? You Might Be Suffering From THIS Mental

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Weather Affects Mood And Morality, A Psychological Perspective

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

How Are Modern Lifestyles Causing Spine Issues? Find Key Insights & Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox