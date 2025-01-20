Romaisa, a popular celebrity in Pakistan, recently shared an Instagram story calling Bigg Boss 18 “THE KARANVEER MEHRA SHOW.” Karan emerged as the winner, defeating TV star Vivian Dsena to claim the title.

As the finale of India’s beloved reality show Bigg Boss 18 concludes, the season has proven to be immensely popular not just within India but across the border in Pakistan. Among the many fans was Pakistani actress Romaisa Khan, who showed her support for finalist Karan Veer Singh.

Romaisa Khan’s Tribute to Karan Veer Mehra

Romaisa Khan took to Instagram to appreciate Karan Veer Singh, posting a story expressing her admiration for the actor. She actively supported her favorite contestant throughout the season, further highlighting the show’s international appeal.

Who Is Romaisa Khan?

Romaisa Khan is a prominent Pakistani actress and YouTuber with a substantial online following. Her YouTube channel boasts over 602K subscribers, while her Instagram account has amassed more than 3.2 million followers.

The 24-year-old began her acting journey with the drama Masters and quickly rose to fame. Before gaining recognition in television, she was an avid TikTok user, sharing engaging videos that contributed to her popularity.

Romaisa Khan’s Filmography

Romaisa’s acting career began in 2020, and she has since appeared in numerous dramas, including:

Meri Dilli Wali Girlfriend (2021)

Paristan (2022)

Noor (2022)

Chand Tara (2023)

She has also made her mark in Pakistani cinema, starring in the films Asaib (2021) and John (2023).

The finale of Bigg Boss 18, hosted by Salman Khan, aired on January 19, 2025. The season will be remembered for its high-octane drama and Karan Veer Singh’s stellar journey to victory.