Monday, December 30, 2024
Live Tv
Who Is Sai Pallavi's Sister? Actress' Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister's Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Sai Pallavi's Instagram post featured candid moments from the wedding, capturing the simplicity and charm of the ceremony. Pooja looked elegant in a traditional white sari as she exchanged garlands with Vineeth.

Who Is Sai Pallavi's Sister? Actress' Unseen Stunning Pics From Her Sister's Wedding Look Nothing Less Than AI

Actor Sai Pallavi recently marked the three-month anniversary of her sister Pooja Kannan’s wedding to Vineeth Sivakumar, which took place in a traditional Badaga ceremony in Ooty this past September. On Sunday, she shared a collection of heartfelt photos from the event on Instagram.

Sai Pallavi’s Instagram post featured candid moments from the wedding, capturing the simplicity and charm of the ceremony. Pooja looked elegant in a traditional white sari as she exchanged garlands with Vineeth. The couple was also seen seeking blessings from their grandparents and sharing joyful smiles.

In her caption, Sai Pallavi reflected on the emotional day, writing, “I never imagined my sister’s wedding would feel like a new chapter in my life as well! It was overwhelming to see everyone present shed tears, bless them wholeheartedly, and celebrate with so much happiness. I wasn’t prepared for Pooju taking this big step, as I couldn’t give her my usual advice on life’s pros and cons. But deep down, I knew that dear @v1n33 would cherish and love her as much as I do—if not more. Three months later, I still feel like I was absolutely right.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Sai Pallavi Shares Her Own Memories From The Wedding

In a separate post, Sai Pallavi highlighted her own journey during the wedding festivities, captioning it, “Now let’s shift the focus to the eligible bachelorette AKA the bride’s sister.”

Sai looked radiant in the shared images, wearing a simple white sari accessorized with a pearl necklace and a red bindi. She was also seen donning a red sari, her smile adding to her charm. Another candid moment captured her applying haldi to Vineeth, showcasing the close bond within the family.

On the professional front, Sai Pallavi was last seen in the biopic drama Amaran opposite Sivakarthikeyan, which hit theatres on October 31 and was a major box office success. She will next appear in Thandel alongside Naga Chaitanya and portray Sita in Nitesh Tiwari’s adaptation of Ramayana.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sai Pallavi (@saipallavi.senthamarai)

Who is Sai Pallavi’s Sister Pooja Kannan?

Pooja Kannan is the younger sister of popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi. Following in her sister’s footsteps, Pooja has also ventured into the entertainment industry and is gradually making a name for herself.

Pooja Kannan debuted as an actress in the Tamil short film “Kaara” in 2021. Her performance received praise for its natural charm and acting skills, showcasing her potential as a rising talent in the South Indian film industry.

Pooja hails from a family rooted in Tamil Nadu, with a strong academic and cultural influence. While her sister Sai Pallavi has established herself as one of the most sought-after actresses in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam cinema, Pooja remains grounded and focused on carving her own identity in the industry.

Pooja married Vineeth Sivakumar in a traditional Badaga wedding ceremony in Ooty in September 2024. The wedding was a joyous occasion celebrated with close family and friends, and Sai Pallavi shared her emotional connection to the event on social media.

Pooja is known for her understated charm, close bond with her sister Sai Pallavi, and her steady rise in the entertainment world.

