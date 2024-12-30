Home
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Who Is Shafira Huang? Multi-Millionaire Influencer Had Over £10million Worth Of Jewellery Stolen Including 10.73-Carat Diamond Ring

In response to the burglary, Huang and her husband are offering a £1.5 million reward, including £500,000 for information leading to the arrest of the thief, and 10% of the value of any recovered stolen items.

Shafira Huang, an Instagram influencer and art collector, had more than £10 million worth of jewelry stolen from her mansion in Primrose Hill, North London, prompting a police investigation.

The thief broke into her home on Avenue Road, an area where properties are valued at over £15 million, through a second-floor window. Huang, who was not at home during the heist, is known for showcasing her luxurious lifestyle on social media, with over 13,000 followers.

She often shares glimpses of her travels, private jet rides, and high-end experiences, including yacht trips in Hong Kong, skiing in Aspen, and vacations in the Middle East.

Among the items stolen were custom-made gems, including a 10.73-carat Graff diamond ring, two De Beers butterfly rings, a Hermes 3.03-carat ring, and a Niloticud Lumiere necklace.

The thief also took Hermes Crocodile Kelly handbags valued at £150,000 and £15,000 in cash. The suspect, described as a white male in his 20s or 30s, was armed and wore a dark hoodie, cargo pants, and a gray baseball cap.

Though it’s unclear if this was a targeted robbery, Huang had previously posted pictures of some of the stolen items. The art connoisseur is also known for her high-profile social events, including dinners with celebrities such as Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York.

Despite the upsetting theft, Huang continued to enjoy the festive season, attending upscale events and dining with notable figures.

In response to the burglary, Huang and her husband are offering a £1.5 million reward, including £500,000 for information leading to the arrest of the thief, and 10% of the value of any recovered stolen items. The police have described the crime as “brazen” and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

