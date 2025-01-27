Who Is Zanai Bhosle? Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Rumoured To Be Dating Mohammed Siraj

Zanai Bhosle, granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, celebrated her 23rd birthday in Mumbai, where a candid photo with cricketer Mohammed Siraj sparked dating rumors. The internet buzzed with speculation, but both Zanai and Siraj were quick to clarify their relationship as purely platonic.

Zanai Bhosle, the granddaughter of legendary singer Asha Bhosle, recently marked her 23rd birthday in Mumbai with a glamorous celebration. The event, attended by prominent figures, quickly grabbed attention for a viral moment involving Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj. A candid photo capturing the two engaged in an animated conversation has led to widespread speculation about a possible romantic link.

The Birthday Post that Started It All

Zanai shared glimpses of her birthday bash on Instagram, posting a carousel of images with the caption “23′ done right,” accompanied by a blue heart and star emoji. The post showcased a joyous celebration with family and friends, including her grandmother Asha Bhosle and actor Jackie Shroff. However, it was one particular photo that caught the internet’s attention—Zanai, dressed in a stunning sequined black dress, was seen in deep conversation with Siraj, who looked casually stylish in a black tee and jacket. The chemistry between the two quickly became the focal point of online discussions.

The Viral Speculation About Zanai Bhosle And Siraj

The internet was quick to speculate, with fans commenting things like, “Is this a hint of something more?” and “Bhabhi spotted!” As the image made rounds, Reddit users also joined the conversation. One claimed that Zanai frequently interacts with Siraj on social media, while another, who allegedly knows Zanai personally, dismissed the rumors, clarifying that there was no romantic connection between the two.

Despite the growing buzz surrounding her personal life, Zanai seems to be keeping her focus on her burgeoning career. She is set to make her acting debut in The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where she will portray the role of Rani Sai Bhonsale. Alongside her acting career, Zanai is also preparing for the release of her debut single, Kehndi Hai, scheduled for January 27, 2025.

Zanai Bhosle Addressing the Rumors

In an effort to clear the air and quell the rumors, Zanai took to her Instagram story, where she addressed the speculation with a simple yet clear statement. She referred to Siraj as “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother), making it clear that their relationship was purely platonic. Siraj, in turn, reshared the post, calling her “behna,” further reinforcing their sibling-like bond.

