Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Sunday, January 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

In the image, the two were seen sharing a light moment, leading fans to speculate about their relationship.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral


A recent picture of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has taken the internet by storm, sparking dating rumors. The photo, which shows the two sharing a light moment and laughter, was posted by Zanai on her Instagram, celebrating her 23rd birthday. However, it quickly went viral, and social media users began speculating about a potential romantic relationship between Siraj and Zanai.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

To address the growing rumors, Zanai took to her Instagram story to clarify the situation, referring to Siraj as “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother). In response, Siraj re-shared the post, affectionately calling her “behna,” reinforcing that their bond is one of friendship and sibling-like affection.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Zanai, a rising star in the music world known for her soulful voice, is the granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. While the two appear close in the photo, both have clearly indicated that they share a sibling-like relationship, aiming to quash any misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, Siraj, who is currently not part of India’s national squad due to a dip in form during the recent Test series against Australia, has been in the spotlight for reasons beyond his cricket performance. He has not been included in the ongoing white-ball series against England or the upcoming Champions Trophy, with fans and experts alike questioning the absence of a backup pace bowler in the team.

As Siraj’s personal and professional lives continue to capture the attention of fans, his focus remains on improving his game and regaining his spot in the Indian cricket team. For now, though, the friendship between Siraj and Zanai appears to be a heartwarming bond that goes beyond social media speculation.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Filed under

cricketer Mohammed Siraj

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

Donald Trump Suggests Relocating Palestinians From Gaza To Jordan And Egypt

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment...

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To...

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Arvind Kejriwal Distributing Money For Votes, Claims BJP Candidate Parvesh Verma

Entertainment

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Minister G Kishan Reddy Congratulates Balayya For Padma Bhushan Award

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment Milestone

Watch | Anand Mahindra Shares Stunning Video Of Coldplay’s Ahmedabad Concert, Calls It India’s Entertainment

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To Gwyneth Paltrow For 13 Years

Who Is Chris Martin’s First Wife? Before Dating Dakota Johnson, Coldplay Frontman Was Married To

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!

Coldplay Concert Now Streaming For Free On Disney+ Hotstar – Rush To Watch Live!

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Lifestyle

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox