Mohammed Siraj Responds To Dating Rumors After Picture With Asha Bhosle’s Granddaughter Goes Viral

A recent picture of Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj with Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, has taken the internet by storm, sparking dating rumors. The photo, which shows the two sharing a light moment and laughter, was posted by Zanai on her Instagram, celebrating her 23rd birthday. However, it quickly went viral, and social media users began speculating about a potential romantic relationship between Siraj and Zanai.

To address the growing rumors, Zanai took to her Instagram story to clarify the situation, referring to Siraj as “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother). In response, Siraj re-shared the post, affectionately calling her “behna,” reinforcing that their bond is one of friendship and sibling-like affection.

Zanai, a rising star in the music world known for her soulful voice, is the granddaughter of legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle. While the two appear close in the photo, both have clearly indicated that they share a sibling-like relationship, aiming to quash any misunderstandings.

Meanwhile, Siraj, who is currently not part of India’s national squad due to a dip in form during the recent Test series against Australia, has been in the spotlight for reasons beyond his cricket performance. He has not been included in the ongoing white-ball series against England or the upcoming Champions Trophy, with fans and experts alike questioning the absence of a backup pace bowler in the team.

As Siraj’s personal and professional lives continue to capture the attention of fans, his focus remains on improving his game and regaining his spot in the Indian cricket team. For now, though, the friendship between Siraj and Zanai appears to be a heartwarming bond that goes beyond social media speculation.

