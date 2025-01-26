Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Step Out With Tight Security After Actor’s Attack: Watch

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, made their first public appearance since the attack on Saif on January 16. The couple was seen stepping out of their Bandra home surrounded by tight security.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan and his wife, Kareena Kapoor, were seen stepping out of their Bandra home on Sunday morning, marking their first public appearance since the attack on Saif on January 16. The couple, surrounded by tight security and police presence, were seen getting into their car as paparazzi captured the moment. This heightened security was in response to the recent attack on Saif, which left the actor severely injured.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Saif Ali Khan had been attacked in the early hours of January 16 at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The assailant, an intruder who had broken into the actor’s house, stabbed Saif multiple times. He sustained six stab wounds, including a severe injury to his thoracic spine. The actor was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Bandra for immediate treatment, where he underwent emergency surgery. The incident sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his fans, raising concerns over his safety and security.

In the video from their outing, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor appeared calm but visibly shaken. The couple opted for a casual look, with Kareena wearing a grey sweatshirt, black track pants, and a baseball cap, while Saif donned a navy blue t-shirt and dark sunglasses, paired with denim jeans. Despite their calm appearance, the presence of security personnel and police officers indicated the gravity of the situation.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Here is the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 22, after several days of treatment and recovery. His return home was a moment of relief for his family, friends, and fans, as the actor had endured a traumatic experience. While he is expected to undergo further medical treatment and rest, Saif’s recovery has been the focus of widespread attention.

The authorities have been investigating the attack and are taking steps to ensure Saif’s safety, especially following the shocking nature of the break-in. The incident has also brought to light concerns about the security measures in place for high-profile individuals in the entertainment industry, with many calling for greater protection in the future.

ALSO READ: From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform