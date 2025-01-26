From Box Office To Your Screen: Marco Set To Stream On This OTT Platform

Starring Unni Mukundan in the lead role, the film features a talented cast, including Siddique,Jagadish, and Yukti Thareja. Released during the festive season, Marco quickly gained critical acclaim for its intense narrative and strong performances.

The Malayalam blockbuster Marco, starring Unni Mukundan and Yukthi Thareja, is all set to stream on SonyLIV. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film has achieved a remarkable milestone, grossing over ₹115 crore worldwide and becoming the first A-rated Malayalam film to cross the ₹100 crore mark. Marco, a Malayalam action-drama released on December 20, 2024, stands out as a landmark film in Indian cinema.

SonyLIV has acquired the post-theatrical streaming rights for the film for a substantial amount, though the exact streaming date is yet to be announced. According to sources, the OTT release might be delayed as Marco is scheduled to hit theaters in Kannada on January 31. Viewers can expect the movie to premiere on SonyLIV by late February or mid-March.

Released in Malayalam and Hindi on December 20, 2024, the film was later dubbed and released in Telugu on January 1, 2025. The intense action-drama, produced by Shareef Muhammed under the Cubes Entertainment and UMF banners, also marks Unni Mukundan’s venture as a co-producer.

Marco features an ensemble cast including Jagadish, Siddique, Abhimanyu, Ishan Shoukath, and Kabir Singh Duhan in pivotal roles. Its gripping storyline and adrenaline-pumping action sequences have resonated with audiences across languages, further cementing its status as a major blockbuster in Indian cinema.

With its upcoming OTT release, Marco is expected to attract a broader audience, offering a chance for those who missed the theatrical experience to witness the cinematic marvel on SonyLIV.

