Who Was Lynn Ban? Jewellery Designer Who Starred In Bling Empire: New York Dies After Brain Surgery

Lynn Ban, the celebrated jewellery designer and Bling Empire: New York star, tragically passed away on January 20, 2025, at the age of 51. Her death followed a courageous fight after a skiing accident in December 2024, which led to emergency brain surgery.

A Life Marked by Strength and Resilience

Ban, best known for her role in Bling Empire: New York—a spin-off of the popular Netflix series Bling Empire—was a central figure in the show’s portrayal of the lives of ultra-wealthy Asian Americans. Her son, Sebastian Ban, took to her Instagram account on January 22 to share the news of her passing with her followers.

In his heartfelt tribute, Sebastian wrote, “My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to the people that supported her.”

Lynn Ban Death: A Tribute from Her Son

Sebastian went on to describe his mother as more than just a parent—she was his best friend. “She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process,” he shared. “She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know.”

He further reflected on the deep bond they shared, saying, “She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be.”

Lynn Ban Death: Condolences from Friends and Fans

Ban’s friends and admirers from various walks of life shared their condolences on the post. Renowned singer Rihanna, who had previously worn Ban’s jewellery designs, paid a heartfelt tribute: “Lynn, you will always be our fairy godmother! Love you forever and always!”

Ban’s Bling Empire co-star Dorothy Wang also shared her memories, writing, “Sebastian, we have never met but the way your mom lit up every time she spoke of you—I will never forget. I won’t forget so many wonderful things about your mother. She was a true badass yet the kindest ray of light at the same time.”

The Tragic Ski Accident

Ban’s passing followed a skiing accident she suffered on December 31, 2024, during a family vacation in Aspen, Colorado. She had shared details of the incident on her Instagram, revealing that while skiing at the top of the mountain, she caught a tip of her ski and face-planted. Although it initially seemed like a minor fall, the situation quickly escalated.

Ban described how she experienced a headache afterward and went to the hospital for a CAT scan, which revealed a brain bleed. She was urgently airlifted to a trauma hospital for treatment. “Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett (her husband) by my side,” she recalled.

Born in Singapore, Lynn Ban moved to New York with her family when she was just four years old. Her father, David Ban, is a renowned property tycoon in Singapore and the founder of the Japanese restaurant chain Genki Sushi, which operates in both Singapore and Hong Kong.

