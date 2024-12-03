Who Was P Yungin And How Did He Die? Rapper, 20 Allegedly Had A Beef With NBA YoungBoy’s Younger Brother

Born on September 24, 2004, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, P Yungin first gained attention in 2019 with his EPs I Love Y’all and Me vs World. His breakout moment came in 2020 with the single “I’m On” from the mixtape Demons Everywhere I Go, which paved the way for collaborations with NBA YoungBoy.

Speculation about the death of rapper P Yungin, born Kamrein McClay, emerged on Tuesday, December 3. The news quickly spread across social media, with posts suggesting the Baton Rouge artist and protégé of NBA YoungBoy may have passed away.

The first report surfaced on X (formerly Twitter) via Kollege Kidd, sharing an image of P Yungin alongside NBA YoungBoy with the caption, “NBA YoungBoy’s Baton Rouge artist P Yungin rumored to have passed away.” This was echoed by Raphousetv (RHTV), further amplifying the claims.

5 months ago NBA YoungBoy’s brother TEN responded to P Yungin’s diss he made on YB 👀 “He know he dead he dissed the chief … all that dissing all that talk knowing you wish you was YB” 😨😨 pic.twitter.com/IreaUGRWVw — PluggJoe (@pluggjoe) December 3, 2024

Tributes Pour In For P Yungin?

Adding to the speculation, rapper and YouTuber BBG DEE shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Posting a photo of P Yungin, he wrote, “We live and learn. I told you the truth brudda Jesus the only way,” accompanied by a heartbreak emoji and a forehead-touch emoji.

NBA YoungBoy’s associate, Lil Dump, made a cryptic remark during a live session, saying, “We smoking at the pieces of P Yungin, man.” Meanwhile, NBA YoungBoy’s sister, rumored to be P Yungin’s ex, posted a video story of the rapper with what appeared to be a newborn, accompanied by a fingers-crossed emoji, adding to the mystery.

Despite these tributes and posts, there has been no official confirmation regarding P Yungin’s status, leaving fans uncertain about the rapper’s fate.

NBA YoungBoy’s Baton Rouge Artist P Yungin Rumored to have passed away 🕊️💔😢 pic.twitter.com/6Tg1srnKt0 — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) December 3, 2024

Who Was P Yungin?

Born on September 24, 2004, in Plaquemine, Louisiana, P Yungin first gained attention in 2019 with his EPs I Love Y’all and Me vs World. His breakout moment came in 2020 with the single “I’m On” from the mixtape Demons Everywhere I Go, which paved the way for collaborations with NBA YoungBoy.

The young artist continued to grow his career with singles like “Pull Up Actin’” and “Smiling,” as well as mixtapes including Let Me Go Home Alone and Retaliation. In 2022, he released his debut album KAM, followed by its sequel DOY under NBA YoungBoy’s Never Broke Again collective and Motown Records.

While the rumors remain unconfirmed, P Yungin’s fans and the hip-hop community anxiously await clarity on the situation.