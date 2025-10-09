LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Was Ratan Tata's Ex-Girlfriend He Almost Married But A Twist Changed Everything? Find Out Her Name

Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist, almost married during his Los Angeles days, but political tensions after the 1962 Sino-Indian War ended the romance. Despite staying private about his love life, this lost love remains one of the most poignant chapters in his life.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 9, 2025 12:22:33 IST

Ratan Tata was philanthropist, and chairman emeritus of Tata Sons died at age 86 on 09 October 2024. The great Industrialist Ratan Tata has always maintained a dignified silence regarding his personal life. Yet some details of his romantic history have been scattered from time to time, particularly when it came to that particular time he almost tied the knot.

Ratan was working in Los Angeles for two years after graduating from Cornell and met with a girl there, a relationship that almost verged on marriage before one of them took a flight to another country. He has consistently kept her name private, but the deep emotional connection and the gravity of their commitment were evident in his later reflections.

LA Love Story: A War-Torn Separation

Ratan Tata decided to return to India for the sake of his ailing grandmother, seriously planning to bring his fiancée along. But then came the turmoil of the political situation following the Sino-Indian War of 1962. It was claimed that her parents would not permit her to move to India amid the conflict, and so the relationship could not withstand the geographical and political pressures and fell apart.

This is one among four times that Tata speaks of being almost married; however, this remains the most heartbreakingly narrated of the close calls in his life as a lifelong bachelor.

Simi Garewal: An Admiration for Unwavering Values

This is a famous actor-singer and talk show host, Simi Garewal, who is likely to have had very close contacts with the industrialist in question since she even once publicly confessed to a very short-term association with him; however, that may soon fizzle out, but Garewal has been keeping on with her talks at public gatherings regarding his character: she has often found praising Ratan Tata’s integrity, modesty, and gentlemanly nature.

“Money was never his driving force,” she said, and that, according to her, differentiated him from most. The fact that he chose to be her very first guest on her much-talked-about chat show, Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, is seen by many as most generous from a man who kept away from what is often referred to as the ‘flashbulb glare’ of fame and has further compounded her awe of his genuine disinclination towards pretension and core values.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 12:02 PM IST
