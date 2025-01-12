Home
Sunday, January 12, 2025
Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California Wildfires Despite Mother’s Attempt To Save Him

Shelley drove to the local fire department for assistance, but was told they had no water to help. By the time she returned, her son’s cottage had been reduced to ashes.

Who Was Rory Sykes? Former Child Star With Cerebral Palsy Dies At 32 In California Wildfires Despite Mother’s Attempt To Save Him

Rory Sykes, a former Australian child actor born blind and living with cerebral palsy, tragically lost his life in the devastating California wildfires on Wednesday. His mother, Shelley Sykes, revealed she was unable to save him when flames engulfed their home.

Shelley Sykes shared the tragic news on X, writing, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heartbroken.” She described Rory, 32, as a “wonderful son.”

Who Was Rory Sykes?

Rory Sykes was a former Australian child actor known for his role in the late 1990s British television show “Kiddy Kapers.” Despite being born blind and having cerebral palsy, which affected his mobility, Rory became a beloved figure for his talent and resilience. His story inspired many as he navigated a successful early acting career despite significant physical challenges.

Rory lived on his family’s 17-acre estate in Malibu, California, at the time of his tragic death in the 2025 California wildfires. His life and untimely passing underscore both his remarkable achievements and the devastating impact of natural disasters.

The fire, known as the Palisades Fire, erupted on Tuesday and rapidly spread, consuming over 22,000 acres and destroying approximately 5,000 structures by Wednesday. Shelley Sykes said their home was among those lost.

“I tried to put out the cinders on his roof with a hose,” she said, but the lack of water made it impossible. With her arm broken and unable to lift her son, she recounted his heartbreaking words: “Mom, leave me.”

Shelley drove to the local fire department for assistance, but was told they had no water to help. By the time she returned, her son’s cottage had been reduced to ashes. Firefighters later informed her that Rory likely succumbed to carbon monoxide poisoning during the fire.

Wildfire’s Widespread Impact

As of Saturday, the wildfires have ravaged approximately 39,000 acres in the Los Angeles area, with at least 11 confirmed deaths. Rory’s death has yet to be officially included in the wildfire’s fatality count, according to reports from 10 News First.

Shelley’s emotional recounting of the event highlights the human toll of the fires. “No mom could leave their kid,” she said, her voice breaking with grief. Rory’s passing serves as a tragic reminder of the devastating consequences of these natural disasters.

