Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel? Oscar-Winning Movie’s Film And TV Rights Gets Acquired

Bridge7 aims to build on the original film's universal appeal and its ability to connect emotionally across cultural and geographic boundaries. In a statement, Shetty and Kessman expressed their excitement about revisiting the story, emphasizing its potential to blend engaging storytelling with deep human experiences.

The newly established production company Bridge7 has acquired the rights for a film sequel and TV adaptation of the critically acclaimed and Oscar-winning movie Slumdog Millionaire. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the rights were purchased from Celador, the UK-based company behind the original production.

Bridge7 is a Los Angeles-based firm led by Swati Shetty, a producer, and Grant Kessman, a seasoned agent from Creative Artists Agency (CAA). Celador will collaborate with Bridge7 on the forthcoming projects, with the deal being brokered by industry professionals in Los Angeles and the UK.

About Slumdog Millionaire

Directed by Danny Boyle, Slumdog Millionaire became a cultural phenomenon upon its release in 2008. The film, which starred Dev Patel and Freida Pinto, won eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director. The story follows Jamal Malik, a young man from Mumbai, as he participates in the Indian version of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Through flashbacks, the movie reveals how key moments in his challenging life prepared him to answer the show’s questions correctly.

Featuring standout performances from Anil Kapoor and Irrfan Khan, the film highlights themes of resilience, destiny, and the human spirit against the backdrop of urban poverty and hardship.

Who Will Star In Slumdog Millionaire Sequel?

It is too early to say who will star in the Slumdog Millionaire sequel. We will keep you posted.

The cast of Slumdog Millionaire (2008), directed by Danny Boyle, featured a mix of established and emerging talent, bringing the story of Jamal Malik to life.

Here’s a look at the key cast members:

Main Cast

Dev Patel as Jamal Malik (Teenage Version):

The protagonist who rises from poverty in Mumbai to win on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. This role marked Dev Patel’s breakthrough into international stardom.

Freida Pinto as Latika: Jamal’s love interest, whose life intertwines with his through shared struggles and destiny.

Anil Kapoor as Prem Kumar: The charismatic and somewhat antagonistic host of the game show.

Irrfan Khan as Police Inspector: Plays a critical role in interrogating Jamal about his surprising knowledge on the show.

Madhur Mittal as Salim Malik (Teenage Version): Jamal’s older brother, whose choices often contrast with Jamal’s idealism.

Supporting Cast

Ayush Mahesh Khedekar as Young Jamal.

Tanay Chheda as Middle Jamal.

Tanvi Ganesh Lonkar as Middle Latika.

Rubina Ali as Young Latika.

Azharuddin Mohammed Ismail as Young Salim.

Mahesh Manjrekar as Javed:

A gangster who influences Salim’s life.

Saurabh Shukla as Sergeant Srinivas:

A police officer skeptical of Jamal’s abilities.

The Vision for Slumdog Millionaire Sequel and TV Adaptation

Bridge7 aims to build on the original film’s universal appeal and its ability to connect emotionally across cultural and geographic boundaries. In a statement, Shetty and Kessman expressed their excitement about revisiting the story, emphasizing its potential to blend engaging storytelling with deep human experiences.

Celador’s representatives, along with legal teams from both sides, have facilitated this deal, which marks a new chapter for the Slumdog Millionaire franchise. Details about the sequel’s plot or the TV series adaptation have yet to be revealed, but the creators aim to retain the essence that made the original a global hit.

By revisiting this beloved narrative, the producers hope to introduce it to a new generation while staying true to the story’s core values and emotional depth.