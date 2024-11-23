Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, November 23, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

When Arcane premiered in 2021, its success shattered expectations, proving video-game adaptations could thrive on screen. However, the excitement turned to surprise when Netflix announced in June 2024 that the second season would be its final one, despite its critical acclaim.

Why Netflix Cancelled Arcane Season 3?

The success of Arcane season one, which earned critical acclaim and even Emmy nominations, solidified that these kinds of adaptations could work. However, the show shocked fans once again when Netflix announced in June 2024 that the second season would be its last.

This revelation came alongside the release of the first season-two trailer, months before the new episodes were scheduled to stream. Critics and audiences had fallen in love with the show, particularly the animation, which was beautifully crafted by Paris-based studio Fortiche, making the news even more surprising.

Netflix cancelling the show prematurely?

This, however, isn’t simply a case of Netflix cancelling a show prematurely. It turns out that the plan from the beginning was always to conclude Arcane after two seasons.

In an interview with Variety, co-creator Christian Linke explained that Arcane was intended to be “the beginning of our larger storytelling journey and partnership with the wonderful animation studio that is Fortiche.”

Arcane wraps up with second season

He added, “From the very beginning, since we started working on this project, we had a very specific ending in mind, which means the story of Arcane wraps up with this second season. But Arcane is just the first of many stories that we want to tell in Runeterra.”

At a time when many shows are cancelled unexpectedly or forced to end prematurely, it’s refreshing to hear that the conclusion of Arcane was always planned, and that the show’s ending aligns with the creators’ original vision.

Confusion surrounding planned duration of Arcane

In a conversation with CinemaBlend, Linke elaborated further on the decision, saying, “We always had a specific story in mind. Look, you could have stretched it, I’m sure. But for us, it was always just like we started with this in mind. I think there’s also a personal angle to it as creatives. We’ve all seen the TV shows, where clearly the writers are running out of juice.”

The confusion surrounding the show’s planned duration seems to stem from an offhand comment made by former Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent. He recalled, “We had the pilot or a few episodes, but we still hadn’t had the green light for a full season.

Read More: Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Filed under

animations Arcane Arcane season one Arcane season three Arcane season two Netflix netflix shows
Advertisement

Also Read

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Mahim Assembly Seat 2024: A Historic Battleground For Shiv Sena And MNS

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Deadly Sectarian Violence Erupts In Kurram: 15 Dead, 25 Injured In New Clashes

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray: ‘Govt Can’t Be Run from Home’

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

BJP Dominates Rajasthan Bypolls, Wins Five Seats, Leaving Congress Behind

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

How RSS Helped BJP-Led Mahayuti Win Big In Maharashtra

Entertainment

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli Baba

When Julia Roberts Revealed She Started Practising Hinduism After Seeing A Picture Of Neem Karoli

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Russell Edges Out Sainz For Pole As Verstappen Beats Norris In Las Vegas Qualifying

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You Probably Didn’t Know

Who Discovered Kendrick Lamar? Here Are Rare Facts About The Grammy Winning Rapper Which You

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By Hotel Staff

Chilling New Photos Of Liam Payne Surface Showing The Singer Being Carried Upside Down By

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed Of My Sexuality

Is Khalid Gay? Singer Quips He Got Outted On Social Media: I Am Not Ashamed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox