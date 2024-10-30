Home
Wednesday, October 30, 2024
Why Was Singham Again Title Track Removed From YouTube? It Has A Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Connection

The movie is set for a theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday weekend.

The title track for Rohit Shetty’s highly awaited film Singham Again was released over the weekend initially available on platforms like YouTube. By Monday, October 28, fans noticed that the video had been removed from YouTube, with a message indicating it was taken down due to a copyright claim by T-Series.

Why Was Singham Again Title Track removed From YouTube?

Originally shared on Saregama Music’s YouTube channel, the song’s removal puzzled fans, who quickly took to social media with screenshots highlighting the video’s sudden disappearance. By Tuesday, an edited version of the track was re-uploaded, but fans noted that it no longer included the iconic Singham theme created by composers Ajay-Atul for the 2011 film, which was distributed by T-Series.

According to sources, a minor copyright issue affected specific parts of the Singham Again title track, but it was resolved swiftly.

Despite the quick fix, the temporary removal and re-upload led to widespread discussion on social media, especially as T-Series, which produced Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which will compete with Singham Again at the box office this Diwali.

The track features vocals by Santhosh Venky, with music by Ravi Basrur and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire. Singham Again boasts a star-studded cast, including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.

The movie is set for a theatrical release on November 1, coinciding with the Diwali holiday weekend.

Filed under

ajay devgn bollywood copyrights Singham Again T-Series Trending news Youtube
