Will Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds Pay $400 Million To Justin Baldoni?

The legal battle over alleged misconduct during the filming of It Ends With Us has escalated, with actor-director Justin Baldoni filing a $400 million lawsuit against Blake Lively, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and others.

The suit, filed in New York federal court, accuses Lively and her team of defamation, extortion, and breach of contract, among other claims. Baldoni’s film studio, Wayfarer, its CEO Jamey Heath, and publicists Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel have joined him in seeking damages.

Allegations Against Lively and Reynolds

The lawsuit alleges that Lively and Reynolds orchestrated a smear campaign to tarnish Baldoni’s reputation. Baldoni’s lawyer, Bryan Freedman, stated that the case is supported by substantial evidence, including text messages, emails, and video footage. He claimed these materials demonstrate that Lively and her team disseminated manipulated and unsubstantiated information to the media.

Baldoni further alleged that Reynolds expressed disdain for him at the premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine and pressured Baldoni’s agency, WME, to drop him. WME, however, denies this account, maintaining that Baldoni’s agent was not present at the event and that neither Reynolds nor Lively influenced their decision.

Disputes Over Control of the Film

The lawsuit details conflicts behind the scenes of It Ends With Us. Following the conclusion of the 2023 Hollywood strikes, Lively reportedly refused to return to production unless her 17-point list of demands—implying misconduct on set—was met. According to the complaint, Lively leveraged these demands to gain control of the film, securing a producer credit and sidelining Baldoni from marketing and promotional efforts.

When her promotional efforts allegedly faced public backlash, Lively’s publicist, Leslie Sloane, was accused of spreading false stories labeling Baldoni as a “sexual predator.”

Accusations Against PR Firms

The lawsuit also highlights internal disputes involving Stephanie Jones, founder of Jonesworks, which previously represented Wayfarer and Baldoni. Jones allegedly accessed and misused private messages from her departing partner, Jennifer Abel, to craft a false narrative against Baldoni. Wayfarer claims it severed ties with Jones due to her erratic behavior and failure to act in the company’s best interests.

Nathan and Abel, publicists named in the suit, have faced significant backlash, including death threats. They accused Lively of initiating a media campaign to deflect blame for her own actions. They alleged that Lively’s approach to promoting the film caused public outrage and that she unfairly blamed Baldoni and his team for the fallout.

Counter-Lawsuit and Media Accusations

The legal battle follows Lively’s earlier lawsuit against Baldoni, accusing him of sexual misconduct and retaliation. Baldoni has countered with claims that Lively’s accusations are part of a coordinated effort to damage his career. He also filed a $250 million libel lawsuit against The New York Times, alleging it published a biased narrative favoring Lively’s claims while ignoring critical evidence.

This high-profile legal dispute has captivated Hollywood, with its web of personal and professional relationships fueling intrigue. As the lawsuits unfold, the allegations and counterclaims are set to shed light on the behind-the-scenes tensions that have disrupted the production and promotion of It Ends With Us.