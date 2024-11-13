Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2? Here’s What We Know

Farrell's makeup took about 45 minutes to remove each day, which he described as feeling like a "rebirth" after each shoot. Wearing the elaborate makeup, however, left him feeling "powerful" and helped him embody Oz’s gritty persona.

The season finale of The Penguin left fans wondering if Colin Farrell’s time as the infamous Oswald “Oz” Cobb had come to a close. However, Farrell recently indicated he would consider reprising the role if a second season materializes, saying, “Of course I would do it,” in an interview with a leading publication.

Will Colin Farrell Return For The Penguin 2?

He expressed willingness to return if the story’s writing remained as compelling as in the first season, largely due to the strong viewer response to the character and the show.

The Penguin saw a significant viewership boost, drawing in 10.4 million viewers for its premiere in September, outperforming popular shows like The Last of Us and House of the Dragon.

Farrell’s portrayal has been widely praised, though he’s mentioned the demanding makeup routine that came with playing Oz, admitting, “I never want to put on that f—ing suit and f—ing head again.”

Despite these challenges, Farrell says he feels honored to be part of the Penguin’s legacy, linking his performance to the iconic portrayals of the character over the decades.

Currently, there’s no official announcement about a second season of The Penguin, and the show’s narrative seems self-contained, reminiscent of classic crime dramas like The Sopranos.

Even if the series doesn’t continue, Farrell’s Penguin could make a return in other projects within The Batman universe, especially as Matt Reeves hinted at the possibility of other spin-offs. As The Batman: Part II is slated for a 2026 release, fans might see Farrell return to the Gotham underworld in another capacity, continuing to explore the character’s darkly compelling journey.

What Colin Farrell Has Said About The Penguin?

Despite the demanding transformation, Farrell described working on the show as one of the most “magical” experiences of his acting career. The psychological depth and complexity of Oz played a significant role in his decision to take on the part, as he found the character’s internal conflicts and motivations fascinating.

Farrell’s makeup took about 45 minutes to remove each day, which he described as feeling like a “rebirth” after each shoot. Wearing the elaborate makeup, however, left him feeling “powerful” and helped him embody Oz’s gritty persona.

A crucial aspect of Farrell’s portrayal was the character’s relationships, particularly with Francis. He felt their connection was “so human, and it was so relatable,” which added layers to Oz’s persona and made the character even more compelling.

This human touch in his interactions contributed significantly to the show’s nuanced portrayal of the Gotham underworld.

MUST READ: Late Timothy West Once Revealed How He Spotted First Sign Of His Wife’s Dementia Battle