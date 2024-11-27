Will Liam Payne’s Family Take Legal Action Against People Linked To Singer’s Death?

Under Argentina's legal framework, Payne's family has the option to conduct an independent investigation and pursue their own criminal prosecution.

The family of former One Direction star Liam Payne is preparing to pursue legal measures regarding the circumstances of his death, with reports indicating they may initiate private criminal action against anyone implicated.

Legal documents obtained by a publication reveal that music industry lawyer Richard Bray, representing the Payne family, has partnered with a Buenos Aires law firm to advance their interests in Argentina.

This move signifies that Payne’s family could play a direct role as plaintiffs in any future criminal proceedings.

Incident and Ongoing Investigation

Liam Payne tragically passed away on October 16, 2024, at the age of 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony of the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. Prosecutors have concluded that his injuries were not self-inflicted nor caused by external violence.

However, disturbing photos from a police report reveal hotel staff allegedly forcing Payne into his room shortly before his death.

Legal Implications and Charges

Prosecutors have charged two hotel employees with allegedly supplying drugs to Payne. Additionally, one of his friends is under scrutiny for failing to intervene or assist.

Lawyer Nicolas Durrieu, based in Buenos Aires, noted that hotel staff could face “abandonment of a person” charges, which carry a potential 15-year prison sentence if deemed aggravated by the death involved. Drug-related charges, such as facilitation or distribution, could lead to up to 12 years of imprisonment, while manslaughter carries a maximum sentence of five years.

Private Legal Actions by the Family

Under Argentina’s legal framework, Payne’s family has the option to conduct an independent investigation and pursue their own criminal prosecution. This approach allows victims’ families to act independently or alongside prosecutors, providing significant autonomy in seeking justice.

Shocking Details Revealed

The investigation has uncovered that Payne may have been trying to leave his hotel room when the incident occurred. Page Six reported that footage and police statements suggest hotel staff used a master key to forcibly place Payne in his room, contradicting his apparent intent to leave. A source close to the investigation said, “It seems clear Liam was attempting to get downstairs and did not want to remain in his room.”

Family’s Determination for Justice

Payne’s parents, Geoff and Karen, along with his siblings, are reportedly determined to seek justice for him. The family’s involvement in any legal proceedings is expected to intensify as the investigation unfolds.