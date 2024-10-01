Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

A new MCU animated project could also draw on Studio Ghibli's storytelling approach, focusing not just on visual style but on narrative depth as well. Studio Ghibli movies are often known for their intimate character arcs in the midst of fantastical worlds.

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

A series of fan-created Marvel images offers a glimpse of how several MCU heroes might appear in a Studio Ghibli-style movie. Marvel Studios first entered the world of animation with “Marvel’s What If…?” season 1 in 2021, followed by season 2 in 2023, the upcoming “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” in 2024, and the still undated “Marvel Zombies.”

The animated format and multiverse concept give Marvel Studios a chance to tell new stories outside the main MCU timeline, featuring fresh takes on familiar characters.

On Reddit’s r/Midjourney subreddit, user u/EMC676 has posted seven AI-generated images depicting MCU characters in the classic 2D-animated style of Studio Ghibli: a scarred Punisher in a cape, Daredevil atop a tower, Ant-Man meditating while controlling wasps, Bruce Banner and Hulk side by side, Steve Rogers holding his Captain America shield, Evan Peters’ Quicksilver running across a canyon, and Spider-Man in a forest.

The Significance of MCU Studio Ghibli Art

While Marvel’s animated projects have brought a new perspective to the MCU, there remains untapped potential to explore different animation styles. Both seasons of “Marvel’s What If…?” showcased various alternate timelines, but they all shared the same visual approach.

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will be Marvel’s first 2D-animated endeavor, hinting at the possibility of expanding into diverse styles. Studio Ghibli’s animation style, known for its influence on films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke, could serve as a major inspiration.

Studio Ghibli’s unique animation would complement a number of MCU characters. For example, Wakandan heroes like Okoye and Shuri could star in a Ghibli-inspired animated movie or series, showcasing Wakanda’s lush landscapes in a less action-heavy story.

Similarly, an anime project set in Talocan, Kamar Taj, Ta-Lo, or another new MCU timeline could appeal to fans who love both Studio Ghibli and the MCU.

Marvel Heroes In the style of Studio Ghibli
byu/EMC676 inmidjourney

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation?

The challenge of incorporating the Punisher’s typically violent and gory storyline into the family-friendly tone of the MCU was, in fact, tackled years ago through animation.

A new MCU animated project could also draw on Studio Ghibli’s storytelling approach, focusing not just on visual style but on narrative depth as well. Studio Ghibli movies are often known for their intimate character arcs in the midst of fantastical worlds.

Instead of showcasing iconic heroes like Doctor Strange and Captain America, an anime-inspired MCU movie or series could introduce lesser-known characters such as Squirrel Girl, Firebird, or Pixie, allowing for more personal and character-driven storytelling.

MUST READ: Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better 

Filed under

ghibli studios latest hollywood news latest movie news marvel studios Trending news

Also Read

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

Police Search Isha Foundation After Man Alleged Brainwashing Of Daughters

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

WTC: India Stay On Top After Beating Bangladesh In Kanpur Test

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Bus Fire in Thailand: 25 Feared Dead in Tragic School Trip

Lynford Inverary Set To Be COO, Acting CEO Of Cricket West Indies

Lynford Inverary Set To Be COO, Acting CEO Of Cricket West Indies

Entertainment

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

Marvel And DC Can No Longer Use The Shared ‘Superhero’ Trademark In US- Here’s Why!

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

‘Thalapathy 69’: Bobby Deol Joins The Cast Of Vijay Last Film

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Roofman’: Kirsten Dunst To Star In True Crime Drama

‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Intense Horror Drama

‘Nosferatu’ Trailer: Lily-Rose Depp Stars In Intense Horror Drama

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox