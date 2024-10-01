Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation? These FAN-MADE Images Offers A Stunning Glimpse

A new MCU animated project could also draw on Studio Ghibli's storytelling approach, focusing not just on visual style but on narrative depth as well. Studio Ghibli movies are often known for their intimate character arcs in the midst of fantastical worlds.

A series of fan-created Marvel images offers a glimpse of how several MCU heroes might appear in a Studio Ghibli-style movie. Marvel Studios first entered the world of animation with “Marvel’s What If…?” season 1 in 2021, followed by season 2 in 2023, the upcoming “Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” in 2024, and the still undated “Marvel Zombies.”

The animated format and multiverse concept give Marvel Studios a chance to tell new stories outside the main MCU timeline, featuring fresh takes on familiar characters.

On Reddit’s r/Midjourney subreddit, user u/EMC676 has posted seven AI-generated images depicting MCU characters in the classic 2D-animated style of Studio Ghibli: a scarred Punisher in a cape, Daredevil atop a tower, Ant-Man meditating while controlling wasps, Bruce Banner and Hulk side by side, Steve Rogers holding his Captain America shield, Evan Peters’ Quicksilver running across a canyon, and Spider-Man in a forest.

The Significance of MCU Studio Ghibli Art

While Marvel’s animated projects have brought a new perspective to the MCU, there remains untapped potential to explore different animation styles. Both seasons of “Marvel’s What If…?” showcased various alternate timelines, but they all shared the same visual approach.

“Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man” will be Marvel’s first 2D-animated endeavor, hinting at the possibility of expanding into diverse styles. Studio Ghibli’s animation style, known for its influence on films like My Neighbor Totoro, Spirited Away, and Princess Mononoke, could serve as a major inspiration.

Studio Ghibli’s unique animation would complement a number of MCU characters. For example, Wakandan heroes like Okoye and Shuri could star in a Ghibli-inspired animated movie or series, showcasing Wakanda’s lush landscapes in a less action-heavy story.

Similarly, an anime project set in Talocan, Kamar Taj, Ta-Lo, or another new MCU timeline could appeal to fans who love both Studio Ghibli and the MCU.

Will Marvel Ever Adopt Ghibli-Style Animation?

The challenge of incorporating the Punisher’s typically violent and gory storyline into the family-friendly tone of the MCU was, in fact, tackled years ago through animation.

A new MCU animated project could also draw on Studio Ghibli’s storytelling approach, focusing not just on visual style but on narrative depth as well. Studio Ghibli movies are often known for their intimate character arcs in the midst of fantastical worlds.

Instead of showcasing iconic heroes like Doctor Strange and Captain America, an anime-inspired MCU movie or series could introduce lesser-known characters such as Squirrel Girl, Firebird, or Pixie, allowing for more personal and character-driven storytelling.

MUST READ: Coldplay To Hang Up Boots After 12th Studio Album: We Are Striving To Get Better