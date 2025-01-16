Home
Thursday, January 16, 2025
Will Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident Impact His ₹500 Crore Budget ‘Spirit’ Movie? Here Are His Upcoming Movies

With such a high-budget project at stake, it remains to be seen how the scheduling and shooting plans will adjust to accommodate Saif’s recovery.

Actor Saif Ali Khan is currently grappling with the aftermath of a stabbing attack at his Bandra residence on Thursday. The 47-year-old actor was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed multiple times, with his injuries requiring immediate medical attention. While the actor is expected to make a full recovery, the incident has put a strain on his hectic shooting schedule, which includes multiple high-profile films. Here are some of his upcoming films:

Spirit

Saif Ali Khan is set to play a pivotal role in Spirit, an upcoming film directed by ‘Animal’ movie director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, which has already generated massive buzz in the industry. Starring alongside Telugu superstar Prabhas, the film is expected to be a high-octane thriller with Saif and Kareena Kapoor Khan reportedly cast as the antagonists.

While official details are still under wraps, the film is rumoured to have a staggering budget of ₹500 crore, positioning it as one of the most expensive Indian films ever made. As Saif navigates the recovery process after his recent attack, questions arise about how the incident might impact the production timeline of this highly anticipated movie.

Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter

At the time of the attack, Saif Ali Khan was actively involved in the shooting of Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter, a project helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie is set to release this year, and sources suggest that the production timeline may now face delays due to the actor’s recovery process. Saif’s injury could have a ripple effect on several other films currently in his pipeline, prompting the filmmakers to reconsider and potentially redesign shooting schedules to accommodate his healing time.

Race 4

The actor’s future projects include the much-anticipated Race 4, the latest installment in the popular Race franchise. Saif, who was part of the first two films, is set to reprise his role, following Salman Khan’s involvement in the third edition. In addition to Race 4.

Devara: Part 2

Devara Part 1 was a commercial success, grossing ₹500 crores on a budget of ₹300 crores. Saif is also slated to appear in Devara: Part 2, where he will share screen space with Jr. NTR. Directed by Kortala Siva, this action-packed sequel has already generated interest due to its high-octane storyline and star-studded cast.

Other projects lined up for the actor include Click Shankar, directed by Tamil filmmaker Balaji Mohan, a film with renowned director Priyadarshan, and Shootout at Byculla under the direction of Sanjay Gupta.

The actor’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, has sparked rumors of a potential collaboration with her father on an upcoming project. However, no official confirmation has been made regarding this speculation.

With numerous projects in the pipeline, Saif Ali Khan’s fans and the film industry are eagerly awaiting updates on his health and the potential impact on his forthcoming releases. His involvement in several high-profile films suggests that, once fully recovered, the actor’s return to the set is sure to be met with great anticipation.

ALSO READ: Saif Ali Khan’s Maid Interrogated By Police In Connection With Actor’s Stabbing

