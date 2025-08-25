LIVE TV
When Is Labor Day 2025? History, Origins, And What's Open Or Closed Across The US

When Is Labor Day 2025? History, Origins, And What’s Open Or Closed Across The US

Labor Day 2025, falling on Monday, September 1, honors American workers’ contributions to society and the economy. The holiday celebrates the achievements of the labor movement and offers a long weekend for rest and reflection.

Labor Day 2025 on Sept 1 honors US workers, labor unions, and their contributions with a long weekend celebration. Photos/X.
Labor Day 2025 on Sept 1 honors US workers, labor unions, and their contributions with a long weekend celebration. Photos/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: August 25, 2025 18:12:39 IST

Labor Day is a federal holiday in US that honors the contributions of workers to society and the economy. According to the US Department of Labor, it is a “national tribute to the contributions workers have made to the strength, prosperity, and well-being of our country.” The holiday recognizes the achievements of the US labor movement, which emerged in response to the long hours, low pay, and challenging working conditions faced by many in the 19th century.

When is Labor Day 2025?

Labor Day is observed annually on the first Monday in September, providing workers with a long weekend to relax and celebrate. In 2025, Labor Day will fall on Monday, September 1. There are four remaining federal holidays in 2025 after Labor Day.

Origins of The Labor Day

The first recorded Labor Day event took place on September 5, 1882, in New York City, when 10,000 workers marched from City Hall to Union Square during unpaid time off.

By the late 1800s, American workers in factories, mills, and roadworks began advocating for better pay and working conditions, giving rise to the formation of labor unions across the country.

How Labor Day Became A National Holiday

An important event in Labor Day’s path to becoming a federal holiday was the Pullman railroad strike of June 1894. Railroad proprietor George Pullman had cut his workforce and slashed wages, prompting workers to strike and boycott trains, which severely disrupted rail traffic nationwide.

Violent clashes erupted in Chicago, leading President Grover Cleveland to deploy federal troops to enforce an injunction against the strike. The unrest resulted in the deaths of at least 30 people.

Who Proposed Labor Day?

The origin of Labor Day is contested. Matthew Maguire, Secretary of the Central Labor Union of New York, is often credited with proposing the idea of a federal holiday after the success of the first labor parade in 1882.

Peter J. McGuire, vice president of the American Federation of Labor, is also credited with suggesting the holiday in 1882. He proposed it be held on the first Monday in September for favorable weather and because it would fall between the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving.

Labor Day officially became a national holiday in 1894, but nearly 30 states had observed it for years prior, mainly to honor the efforts of blue-collar workers. Oregon was the first state to officially recognize Labor Day in 1887.

What is Open & Close on Labor Day 2025

Labor Day remains one of the oldest federal holidays in the United States, predating the statehood of Oklahoma. It celebrates workers’ rights, fair wages, and the ongoing importance of labor unions in shaping working conditions.

September 1, 2025, is one of 11 federal holidays in the United States. The next federal holiday after Labor Day is Columbus Day on Monday, October 13, 2025.

Banks are typically closed on federal holidays, including Labor Day. Online transactions may not process during these days. The United States Postal Service does not deliver regular mail on federal holidays.

However, Priority Mail Express items are delivered, and services like ordering stamps, printing shipping labels, or scheduling package pickups remain available through USPS.com.



