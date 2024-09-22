Home
Sunday, September 22, 2024
Live Tv

3 More Test Negative For Nipah Virus: Kerala Health Minister Veena George

Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Sunday confirmed that the test results of three more individuals related to the Nipah virus outbreak returned negative.

According to the Kerala Health Minister, “Three more people tested negative for Nipah virus, bringing the total number of negative results to 78.”
A high-level meeting led by Minister Veena George today evaluated the current situation
During the review meeting led by the Minister, the current situation was assessed, and new individuals have been added to the contact list today, which still stands at 267.
“One person showing symptoms has been admitted to Manjeri Medical College today. Including this individual, a total of four people are currently receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College, while 28 are admitted at MES Medical College, Perinthalmanna,” the
Those in the contact list continue to receive psychological support, with 276 individuals, including two today, receiving assistance through the call center, the Kerala Health Minister office said.
Earlier on September 17, Veena George met Union Health Minister JP Nadda in Delhi regarding the Nipah outbreak in Malappuram.
Outbreaks of Nipah Virus Disease (NiVD) have been reported in Kerala in the past, with the most recent one occurring in 2023 in the Kozhikode district.

