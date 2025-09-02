LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office emmanuel macron lady gaga delhi rain donald trump Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer meta District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > Health > 5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

This monsoon, protect your home from mosquitoes with five effective tips: eliminate stagnant water, keep doors closed, use repellents, maintain cleanliness, and adopt protective measures for a safe environment.

5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

Published By: Shubhi
Published: September 2, 2025 14:14:02 IST

While the monsoon is a welcome break from the severity of summer temperatures, it also increases concealment and better breeding environments for mosquitoes, which are not only annoying but can also transmit severe diseases (such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya) to people. Making sure that you are protecting your home and family from mosquitoes this monsoon season is important. Check out a few ways to keep mosquitoes away from you and your home:

 

Eliminate breeding spots 

You are required to breed mosquitoes in stagnant water, where you have to clear flower pot trays, buckets. You have to cover water storage containers and clean water coolers, tanks once a week. 

 

Close Windows and Doors to Mosquitoes

If you know the easiest way to deal with mosquitoes is to keep them out. You are required to avoid opening the door windows and doors in the evenings when mosquitoes are most active. You can put in mesh screens on windows and vents to further stop mosquitoes from entering.

 

Use Natural and Chemical Repellents

A few natural and chemical repellents present in some essential oils that repel mosquitoes naturally are citronella, neem, and eucalyptus oil. Natural repellents are available in stores, such as store-bought mosquito repellents/coils/liquid vaporizers, which are safer to use. Always remember to follow the instructions, especially in the presence of children.

 

Maintain House Cleanliness

Without messiness, mosquitoes have no place to rest. If you’re using carpets to cover floors, sweep and mop every day. Dust furniture, and place garbage in garbage bins with tight lids. Keeping your garbage clean will also help reduce mosquitoes.

 

Preventative Measures and Using Mosquito Nets

If you live in an area with mosquitoes, don’t forget to have mosquito nets on beds when sleeping. The use of light coloured apparel with full sleeves will protect you from mosquitoes and upper respiratory infections/diseases.

 

You can also easily make small changes to significantly reduce the incidence of mosquito bites and resulting diseases. You are required to make mosquito prevention part of your home routine this monsoon for a safer, healthier environment.

Tags: home protectionmonsoon safetymosquito controlmosquitoes preventionnatural repellents

RELATED News

How Jamun Helps Control Blood Sugar Levels Naturally In Diabetes
Why You Crave Junk Food: The Hidden Science Controlling Your Taste Buds
Simple Ways To Test Ghee Purity At Home and Ensure Quality
From Greens to Grains: 7 Foods To Eat More Of Once You Turn 40
Top 6 Non-Vegetarian Foods to Boost Haemoglobin and Beat Anemia

LATEST NEWS

Fench President Macron Slams US Visa Denial For Palestinian Officials, Demands Reversal And Representation Under Host Country Agreement
Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 Releasing Today: Lady Gaga Joins The Show As Rosaline Rotwood, Who is She?
Reddit User Calls ‘Mumbai Safer Than Delhi Or Noida’, Here’s What Happened
Delhi Crosses 1000 mm Rainfall, Dengue Cases On Surge
Donald Trump Calls Ties With India ‘One Sided’, Sites Example Of Harley-Davidson, Watch
Suicide Bomb Blast In Balochistan Kills 11 In Political Rally
Ding-Dong Ditch Prank: Man Arrested In Shooting 11-Year-Old, Who Is He?
Did Donald Trump Break The Law? Here’s Judge Charles Breyer Who Ruled So
Meta Blocks Social Media Platforms From Chatting With Teens On Suicide And Other Offensive Content
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 Soon: Check Big Discounts, Top Deals & What to Expect from Flipkart Big Billion Days
5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season
5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season
5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season
5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

QUICK LINKS