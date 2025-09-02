5 Proven Tips: Keep Your Home Mosquito-Free This Monsoon Season

While the monsoon is a welcome break from the severity of summer temperatures, it also increases concealment and better breeding environments for mosquitoes, which are not only annoying but can also transmit severe diseases (such as dengue, malaria, and chikungunya) to people. Making sure that you are protecting your home and family from mosquitoes this monsoon season is important. Check out a few ways to keep mosquitoes away from you and your home:

Eliminate breeding spots

You are required to breed mosquitoes in stagnant water, where you have to clear flower pot trays, buckets. You have to cover water storage containers and clean water coolers, tanks once a week.

Close Windows and Doors to Mosquitoes

If you know the easiest way to deal with mosquitoes is to keep them out. You are required to avoid opening the door windows and doors in the evenings when mosquitoes are most active. You can put in mesh screens on windows and vents to further stop mosquitoes from entering.

Use Natural and Chemical Repellents

A few natural and chemical repellents present in some essential oils that repel mosquitoes naturally are citronella, neem, and eucalyptus oil. Natural repellents are available in stores, such as store-bought mosquito repellents/coils/liquid vaporizers, which are safer to use. Always remember to follow the instructions, especially in the presence of children.

Maintain House Cleanliness

Without messiness, mosquitoes have no place to rest. If you’re using carpets to cover floors, sweep and mop every day. Dust furniture, and place garbage in garbage bins with tight lids. Keeping your garbage clean will also help reduce mosquitoes.

Preventative Measures and Using Mosquito Nets

If you live in an area with mosquitoes, don’t forget to have mosquito nets on beds when sleeping. The use of light coloured apparel with full sleeves will protect you from mosquitoes and upper respiratory infections/diseases.

You can also easily make small changes to significantly reduce the incidence of mosquito bites and resulting diseases. You are required to make mosquito prevention part of your home routine this monsoon for a safer, healthier environment.