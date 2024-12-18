Cancer Vaccine Is ready! Russia Makes A Big Claim, It Could Be Launched At The Beginning Of 2025

The Russian Ministry of Health has claimed that it has developed a cancer vaccine. This vaccine could be launched at the beginning of 2025.

Cancer disease is a major concern worldwide. In this context, Russia’s Ministry of Health has claimed that it has developed a cancer vaccine, which is a relief for the entire world. Russia has stated that it will administer this vaccine to all its citizens for free. Andrei Kaprin, the General Director of the Russian Ministry of Health’s Radiology Medical Research Center, provided information about the vaccine on a Russian radio channel. The Russian Ministry of Health announced that it has developed the cancer vaccine.

