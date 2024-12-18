Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Cancer Vaccine Is ready! Russia Makes A Big Claim, It Could Be Launched At The Beginning Of 2025

"Russia’s Health Ministry has announced the development of a revolutionary cancer vaccine, which could be launched as early as 2025. The vaccine is set to be offered free of charge to all Russian citizens, providing hope for a potential breakthrough in cancer treatment worldwide."

Cancer Vaccine Is ready! Russia Makes A Big Claim, It Could Be Launched At The Beginning Of 2025

The Russian Ministry of Health has claimed that it has developed a cancer vaccine. This vaccine could be launched at the beginning of 2025.

Cancer disease is a major concern worldwide. In this context, Russia’s Ministry of Health has claimed that it has developed a cancer vaccine, which is a relief for the entire world. Russia has stated that it will administer this vaccine to all its citizens for free. Andrei Kaprin, the General Director of the Russian Ministry of Health’s Radiology Medical Research Center, provided information about the vaccine on a Russian radio channel. The Russian Ministry of Health announced that it has developed the cancer vaccine.

ALSO READ: 88 Million Women Screened For Cervical Cancer Under National Programme: Govt

Filed under

CANCER VACCINE

Advertisement

Also Read

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space DELAYED Again, Here’s When NASA Astronaut Will Now Return To Earth

Sunita Williams’ Return From Space DELAYED Again, Here’s When NASA Astronaut Will Now Return To...

Starlink-Like Antenna, Router Seized From Insurgent Groups In Manipur

Starlink-Like Antenna, Router Seized From Insurgent Groups In Manipur

WATCH VIDEO- Naked Man Enters Ladies AC Coach In Mumbai Causing Panic, TC Throws Him Out

WATCH VIDEO- Naked Man Enters Ladies AC Coach In Mumbai Causing Panic, TC Throws Him...

Doval Holds Talks With China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi On LAC Issue

Doval Holds Talks With China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi On LAC Issue

IND vs AUS: Australia Challenges India With 275-Run Target, Can They Repeat The Gabba Heroics?

IND vs AUS: Australia Challenges India With 275-Run Target, Can They Repeat The Gabba Heroics?

Entertainment

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts It On Parents

Disney Dubbed As Transphobic After Studio Scraps Transgender Storyline In Win Or Lose, Pixar Puts

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement Is Revealed- CHECK HERE!

Official End Of An Era? Justin Bieber’s First Reaction To First Love Selena Gomez’s Engagement

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Why Was Tiger King Actor James Garretson Arrested?

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency Said

Are Song Min-ho And Park Joo-hyun Dating? Internet Goes WILD But Here’s What Their Agency

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

‘Grow Up You Ludicrous Imbecile’: Piers Morgan Slams Madonna For Disrespecting Pope

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox