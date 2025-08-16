Chicken Momo vs Samosa: Which Snack Wins the Health Battle?

The debate of healthy snacking often comes down to chicken momo vs samosa on Indian streets. But if you are prioritizing health, which snack should you be eating? Let us study the nutritional content.

Chicken momo – steamed chicken, is usually going to win the health challenge. One steamed chicken momo typically has around 35–40 calories, and is filled with lean protein in its chicken filling. Protein keeps you fuller longer and provides amino acids to support muscle repair or even growth. So not only is this snack filling, it is also nutritious. And more often than not, momos are steamed so they have little oil keeping the calories and fat content down. Chances are when you have consumed six pieces you’ll be roughly in the caloric region of 200–250 calories. Momos carry moderate carbs and significant protein for a light and filling snack with nutritional content.

Samosas are normally deep fried, with potatoes as the majority filling – and sometimes peas, but primarily potatoes. The deep frying of samosas creates a caloric attack upwards of 250–300 calories per piece, with most calories being derived from refined carbs and added fats in the frying oil. The protein content is really low, and samosas that have a refined flour pastry along with potatoes means that it is a low, less nutrient dense fiber-spare travel, pretty chewy, and heavier to digest. As tasty as samosas are, you should save them for occasional enjoyment due to the extreme fat and carbs they have.

On a personal level, I’d go for the steamed chicken momo if you’re looking for something super healthy as it has fewer calories and higher protein; and it has very low fat compared to the deep-fried samosa! Having 1 samosa from time to time won’t kill you either, and if nothing else, moderation is a good balanced approach to longevity and really being a healthy and happy person.



This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered medical or dietary advice. Nutritional values may vary depending on preparation methods and ingredients. For personalized dietary guidance, please consult a qualified healthcare professional or nutritionist.