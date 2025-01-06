Cipla Launches CipAir Mobile App For Early Asthma Screening In India

Cipla has launched the CipAir mobile app to facilitate early asthma screening in India, addressing the country's high asthma burden. Initially available on Android, the app aims to improve diagnosis and treatment. It will soon be accessible on iOS devices.

Cipla has introduced a mobile application called CipAir, designed to help with the early screening of asthma in India. With asthma affecting an estimated 34.3 million people in the country, the app aims to address the significant asthma burden, which is compounded by high mortality and disability rates due to underdiagnosis and undertreatment.

CipAir: A Revolutionary Tool for Asthma Diagnosis and Management

The CipAir app will initially be available on Android, with plans for an iOS rollout soon. By utilizing next-generation technologies, the app provides an innovative solution for better asthma diagnosis, treatment, and management. It offers a simple, accessible platform for users to undergo initial asthma screenings and track their symptoms.

Addressing the Asthma Crisis in India

Asthma is a major health concern in India, with the country experiencing a three-fold higher mortality rate and twice the global asthma-associated disability burden. Cipla’s initiative aims to provide a more accessible and efficient way to diagnose asthma early, allowing for improved management and outcomes for patients. According to the Global Burden of Disease report, the number of asthma cases in India continues to rise, making tools like CipAir essential for reducing the impact of the disease.

Cipla’s Commitment to Better Healthcare Outcomes

Cipla’s Managing Director & Global CEO, Umang Vohra, highlighted the company’s commitment to transforming patient care by leveraging technology to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes. The CipAir app is a step towards bridging gaps in healthcare access and ensuring that more people in India receive timely asthma diagnosis and management.

Key Features of CipAir Mobile App

Early Asthma Screening: Simple, accessible screening to help identify asthma symptoms.

User-Friendly Interface: Easy navigation for patients and caregivers.

Available on Android: Initial rollout on Android with plans for iOS availability.

Better Diagnosis and Treatment: Aiding in early detection to enhance management and treatment outcomes.

By offering a digital solution to asthma management, Cipla is playing a pivotal role in improving the healthcare landscape in India and ensuring better outcomes for asthma patients.

ALSO READ: HMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka