Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, January 6, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Cipla Launches CipAir Mobile App For Early Asthma Screening In India

Cipla has launched the CipAir mobile app to facilitate early asthma screening in India, addressing the country's high asthma burden. Initially available on Android, the app aims to improve diagnosis and treatment. It will soon be accessible on iOS devices.

Cipla Launches CipAir Mobile App For Early Asthma Screening In India

Cipla has introduced a mobile application called CipAir, designed to help with the early screening of asthma in India. With asthma affecting an estimated 34.3 million people in the country, the app aims to address the significant asthma burden, which is compounded by high mortality and disability rates due to underdiagnosis and undertreatment.

CipAir: A Revolutionary Tool for Asthma Diagnosis and Management

The CipAir app will initially be available on Android, with plans for an iOS rollout soon. By utilizing next-generation technologies, the app provides an innovative solution for better asthma diagnosis, treatment, and management. It offers a simple, accessible platform for users to undergo initial asthma screenings and track their symptoms.

Addressing the Asthma Crisis in India

Asthma is a major health concern in India, with the country experiencing a three-fold higher mortality rate and twice the global asthma-associated disability burden. Cipla’s initiative aims to provide a more accessible and efficient way to diagnose asthma early, allowing for improved management and outcomes for patients. According to the Global Burden of Disease report, the number of asthma cases in India continues to rise, making tools like CipAir essential for reducing the impact of the disease.

Cipla’s Commitment to Better Healthcare Outcomes

Cipla’s Managing Director & Global CEO, Umang Vohra, highlighted the company’s commitment to transforming patient care by leveraging technology to improve diagnostic and treatment outcomes. The CipAir app is a step towards bridging gaps in healthcare access and ensuring that more people in India receive timely asthma diagnosis and management.

Key Features of CipAir Mobile App

  • Early Asthma Screening: Simple, accessible screening to help identify asthma symptoms.
  • User-Friendly Interface: Easy navigation for patients and caregivers.
  • Available on Android: Initial rollout on Android with plans for iOS availability.
  • Better Diagnosis and Treatment: Aiding in early detection to enhance management and treatment outcomes.

By offering a digital solution to asthma management, Cipla is playing a pivotal role in improving the healthcare landscape in India and ensuring better outcomes for asthma patients.

ALSO READHMPV: ICMR Announces Two Cases Detected In Karnataka

Filed under

CipAir mobile app Cipla asthma app

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On Shark Tank?

Why Did Gaurav Taneja, Who Made ₹1 Crore In Sales In 1 Hour, Appear On...

Governor RN Ravi’s Walkout At Tamil Nadu Assembly Sparks Controversy And Criticism From DMK

Governor RN Ravi’s Walkout At Tamil Nadu Assembly Sparks Controversy And Criticism From DMK

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

Advanced Technology Forms The Foundation Of Future India-US Relations: NSA Sullivan

Advanced Technology Forms The Foundation Of Future India-US Relations: NSA Sullivan

After The Return Of 26 Myanmar Nationals, Manipur Tightens Border Security

After The Return Of 26 Myanmar Nationals, Manipur Tightens Border Security

Entertainment

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

A Sneek Peak Into Triptii Dimri’s Whimsical Beginning To 2025 In Finland

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

South Korean Box Office: ‘Harbin’ Maintains Lead While ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 3’ Climbs Rankings

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

Paatal Lok 2 Trailer Released: Jaideep Ahlawat Returns As Hathi Ram Chaudhary

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

‘KGF’ Star Yash Shares Glimpses Of His Film Toxic, Promises A Surprise For His Fans

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During Golden Globes

Have Zendaya And Tom Holland Finally Decided To Marry? Actress Drops A Big Hint During

Advertisement
kumbh mela

Lifestyle

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

Debunking Myths About Crystals and Semi-Precious Stones

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling Business Of Rs 8,350 crore

‘I am rich but don’t know what to do in life’: Vinay Hiremath After Selling

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Horoscope Today: What’s In Store For Your Love Life On January 5?

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

Journaling Habits That Help You Achieve Your Goals

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox