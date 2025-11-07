LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath air travel Airlines Notification asia cup 2025 bangladesh china navy gen-z-protest Hasin Jahan air india crash Justices Vikram Nath
LIVE TV
Home > Health > Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Eli Lilly’s diabetes and obesity drug Mounjaro has become India’s top-selling pharmaceutical product by value in October. Its rising sales highlight the growing demand for advanced weight-loss and blood sugar control medications in the country. The drug, launched earlier this year, has outpaced rival treatments like Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy in both revenue and usage.

Mounjaro becomes India’s top-selling drug in October, reflecting growing demand for advanced diabetes and weight-loss treatments. Photo: X.
Mounjaro becomes India’s top-selling drug in October, reflecting growing demand for advanced diabetes and weight-loss treatments. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: November 7, 2025 17:10:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Eli Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drug Mounjaro has emerged as India’s highest-selling pharmaceutical product by value for October, with monthly sales reaching ₹1 billion ($11.38 million), according to market research firm Pharmarack, reported Reuters. The drug’s strong performance shows the rising demand for advanced diabetes and weight management therapies in a country where, as per a 2023 Lancet study, around 101 million people (11.4% of the population) are living with diabetes.

Rising Demand for Anti-Obesity Drugs in India

Demand for next-generation anti-obesity medications, which help regulate blood sugar levels and slow digestion, has surged in India. Eli Lilly introduced Mounjaro in the country in March, ahead of its key competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which entered the market in June.

Pharmarack data shows that Mounjaro generated a total of ₹3.33 billion in revenue by the end of October, just months after its launch. In terms of consumption, the firm said the drug was used 10 times more than Wegovy in October.

How Mounjaro Works

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an injectable treatment that helps manage type 2 diabetes and also supports weight loss.
Explaining how the drug functions, endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb told Health Shots, “Mounjaro targets two important receptors: the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This means it acts like both GIP and GLP-1 hormones. These hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar and hunger levels, which can aid in weight loss.”

Also Read: The Perfect Winter Combo: How these 3 Oshea Herbals Products Transform Your Skin Routine

Mounjaro vs Ozempic

The effectiveness of Mounjaro has sparked comparisons with another widely-used diabetes drug, Ozempic (semaglutide). Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine indicated that individuals taking tirzepatide experienced greater weight loss than those using semaglutide.

However, the choice between the two medications often depends on individual health needs. While Ozempic has a long-established safety profile and is known to support heart health, Mounjaro may be preferred by individuals whose primary goal is weight reduction.

Also Read: The Hidden Costs Of ‘Cheap’ Health Insurance Plans: A Claim Settlement Ratio Analysis

First published on: Nov 7, 2025 5:10 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: diabetesMounjaroObesityozempic

RELATED News

The Perfect Winter Combo: How these 3 Oshea Herbals Products Transform Your Skin Routine

Leading Doctors in India Transforming Back Pain Treatment with Modern Techniques

Are Deodorants Really Safe? Shocking Risks You Didn’t Know

Who Was Vaishnav Krishnakumar? Indian-Origin Golden Visa Holder Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest In Dubai During Diwali

Black Mold Found In Sanitary Pads: Viral Video Sparks Global Health Scare, Watch

LATEST NEWS

Air Travel Disrupted Again: Mumbai Airport Faces Technical Snag After Delhi Glitch, Several Flights Delayed

Flights Delayed At Delhi Airport: Airlines Notifies; What Do I Do Now? Will I Get Refund? Is It A Cyber Attack?

Lead at the Next Curve: IIM Nagpur–TimesPro Invite Senior Professionals to 9th batch of SMP

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Numerology Horoscope Today, (08 November 2025) By Astrologer Pandit Shashishekhar Tripathi: This Zodiac Sign Focuses On Show Interest In Learning New Technologies

India May Become 3rd Pillar In US-Japan Rare Earth Network After Donald Trump-Xi Jinping Deal

Who Is Ryan Williams? Footballer Gives Up Australian Citizenship Just To Play For India, Here’s When He Debuts

Anunay Sood’s Cause Of Death FINALLY Revealed? Las Vegas Police Gives Big Update On Influencer’s Untimely Death

Shocking Act Caught On CCTV: Man Brutally Thrashes A Woman After She Tries To Rob His Jewellery Store By Spraying Red Chilli Powder Into His Eyes

Sheikh Hasina In Trouble, Bangladesh Clears Tough New Law, Death Penalty For Enforced Disappearance Cases

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know
Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know
Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know
Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

QUICK LINKS