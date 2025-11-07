Mounjaro Over Ozempic, Diabetes & Weight Loss Drug Becomes India’s No.1 Selling Medicine | What To Know

Eli Lilly’s obesity and diabetes drug Mounjaro has emerged as India’s highest-selling pharmaceutical product by value for October, with monthly sales reaching ₹1 billion ($11.38 million), according to market research firm Pharmarack, reported Reuters. The drug’s strong performance shows the rising demand for advanced diabetes and weight management therapies in a country where, as per a 2023 Lancet study, around 101 million people (11.4% of the population) are living with diabetes.

Rising Demand for Anti-Obesity Drugs in India

Demand for next-generation anti-obesity medications, which help regulate blood sugar levels and slow digestion, has surged in India. Eli Lilly introduced Mounjaro in the country in March, ahead of its key competitor Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy, which entered the market in June.

Pharmarack data shows that Mounjaro generated a total of ₹3.33 billion in revenue by the end of October, just months after its launch. In terms of consumption, the firm said the drug was used 10 times more than Wegovy in October.

How Mounjaro Works

Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an injectable treatment that helps manage type 2 diabetes and also supports weight loss.

Explaining how the drug functions, endocrinologist Dr Sandeep Kharb told Health Shots, “Mounjaro targets two important receptors: the glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide (GIP) and glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1). This means it acts like both GIP and GLP-1 hormones. These hormones play a critical role in regulating blood sugar and hunger levels, which can aid in weight loss.”

Mounjaro vs Ozempic

The effectiveness of Mounjaro has sparked comparisons with another widely-used diabetes drug, Ozempic (semaglutide). Research published in JAMA Internal Medicine indicated that individuals taking tirzepatide experienced greater weight loss than those using semaglutide.

However, the choice between the two medications often depends on individual health needs. While Ozempic has a long-established safety profile and is known to support heart health, Mounjaro may be preferred by individuals whose primary goal is weight reduction.

