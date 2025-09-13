H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

An outbreak of the H3N2 flu, an influenza A virus, has been reported in Delhi. For the unversed, H3N2 is responsible for one of the three major influenza pandemics, that have occurred in the last century. In 1968 in Hong Kong, a novel strain of H3N2 influenza virus had emerged (A/Hong Kong/1/1968 [HK/68]) that led to a global epidemic. It was associated with more than one million deaths globally. Over the past two to three weeks, an increase in the H3N2 flu has been reported. Due to this reason, it is important for everyone to know all the factors associated with the H3N2 flu so that they can save themselves and their families as well from it.

H3N2 flu symptoms

These are the symptoms that the patients should look out for in case of H3N2 flu as reported in the Times of India.

1. Severe fever (usually sudden onset)

2. Persistent cough

3. Sore throat]

4. Body aches and muscle pains

5. Weakness and fatigue

6. Headache

7. Runny or stuffy nose

8. At times, nausea or vomiting (more frequently seen in children)

What are the causes of H3N2 flu?

H3N2 is a type of influenza virus that is responsible for causing the H3N2 flu. This virus is transmitted when an infected person sneezes, coughs or speaks. This virus can also be transmitted when a direct contact is established with infected individuals or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces. Due to these reasons, it is pertinent that people should practice good hygiene. They should also avoid coming in close contact with sick individuals.

What do we know about the 5 home remedies for curing the H3N2 flu?

Drinking enough fluids like juices, water and soups as well is one of the best home remedies that can help in curing the H3N2 flu. Humidifiers, warm compresses, inhaling steam or gargling with salt water are some of the other home remedies that can also help in reducing the symptoms related to the H3N2 flu.

