H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr Eastern Sentry 2026 midterm elections Disha Patani Bareilly elon musk latest US news manipur Asia Cup Delhi flood al nassr
LIVE TV
Home > Health > H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

An outbreak of the H3N2 flu, an influenza A virus, has been reported in Delhi and it is important that everyone should know about the symptoms, causes and home remedies related to it.

Representative image- Pixabay
Representative image- Pixabay

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: September 13, 2025 01:25:03 IST

An outbreak of the H3N2 flu, an influenza A virus, has been reported in Delhi. For the unversed, H3N2 is responsible for one of the three major influenza pandemics, that have occurred in the last century. In 1968 in Hong Kong, a novel strain of H3N2 influenza virus had emerged (A/Hong Kong/1/1968 [HK/68]) that led to a global epidemic. It was associated with more than one million deaths globally. Over the past two to three weeks, an increase in the H3N2 flu has been reported. Due to this reason, it is important for everyone to know all the factors associated with the H3N2 flu so that they can save themselves and their families as well from it. 

H3N2 flu symptoms

These are the symptoms that the patients should look out for in case of H3N2 flu as reported in the Times of India. 
1.    Severe fever (usually sudden onset)
2.    Persistent cough
3.    Sore throat]
4.    Body aches and muscle pains
5.    Weakness and fatigue
6.    Headache
7.    Runny or stuffy nose
8.    At times, nausea or vomiting (more frequently seen in children)

What are the causes of H3N2 flu?

H3N2 is a type of influenza virus that is responsible for causing the H3N2 flu. This virus is transmitted when an infected person sneezes, coughs or speaks. This virus can also be transmitted when a direct contact is established with infected individuals or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces. Due to these reasons, it is pertinent that people should practice good hygiene. They should also avoid coming in close contact with sick individuals. 

What do we know about the 5 home remedies for curing the H3N2 flu?

Drinking enough fluids like juices, water and soups as well is one of the best home remedies that can help in curing the H3N2 flu. Humidifiers, warm compresses, inhaling steam or gargling with salt water are some of the other home remedies that can also help in reducing the symptoms related to the H3N2 flu.

Also read: How Cold Showers Every Morning Can Supercharge Your Energy Levels

Tags: H3N2 fluH3N2 flu causesH3N2 flu symptoms

RELATED News

A Brave Exploration of Witch
"Strongly condemn such a lowly mentality": Premchand Bairwa on Congress's AI video of PM Modi's late mother
Matcha vs Green Tea- Which Is Healthier For Your Body and Mind?
Corporate Leader Turned Author Gurucharan Singh Gandhi Launches Transformative Career Guide, Careerathon published by Leadstart PNN Digital
Himachal: 500 roads, 953 power transformers, 336 water schemes hit, says SDMA

LATEST NEWS

Kathak dancer Yasmin Singh mesmerizes with her performance in Raag Megh at 'Badal Raga Samaroh'
Shots fired outside Disha Patani's Bareilly residence
Ajitesh Korupolu Showcases Hyderabad's Exciting Real Estate Evolution on Mayank's Podcast
"Have never seen anybody finishing game in five overs": Kapil Dev on India's win over UAE in Asia Cup
What is NATO’s ‘Eastern Sentry’ Operation and Why Was It Launched?
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
Stabbing victims hospitalised in moderate serious condition
Missouri Senate Approves Donald Trump-Backed New GOP Redistricting Plan
Rajasthan 4th Grade Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download RSSB Admit Card PDF| Direct Link Here
Taylor Swift to share evidence in Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal feud
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know
H3N2 Flu Alert In Delhi: From Symptoms To 5 Home Remedies, All You Need To Know

QUICK LINKS